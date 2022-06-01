Disney Allegedly “Bootlegs” Nickelodeon Character in Newest Movie

The latest Disney+ original to hit the popular streaming service has taken the world by storm.

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers (2022) was released on May 20, 2022 and the reviews from the film have been largely popular, with the movie receiving an 82% favorable rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The live-action/animated action-adventure comedy film is based on the beloved characters of Chip and Dale, who have been a part of the World of Disney for many decades.

However, it seems that one character spotted in the film may be a “bootleg.”

User @patricktheepicstar shared a clip from the movie where we can see a character who is very similar to the Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants.

Of course, the character is not the exact same and we even see other forms of popular cartoon characters in the short scene, including Fred Flintstone and Phineas from Phineas and Ferb.

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale, and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). Also joining the cast are Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live). The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and is produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast), with Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

A reboot comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premiered May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

What easter eggs did you spot in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers? Let us know in the comments!