Disney Replaces Genie+… With Genie+

Disney has made a lot of changes to the Disney Park experience in the past few years, and most are not for the better. From changing Park policies and removing the complementary Magical Express, fans have been generally upset about every nip, tuck, and tweak the higher-ups have made to Disney. However, few features have earned the scorn and ire of Genie+.

Genie+ replaced the much easier (and complementary) FastPass+ system, essentially making Guests pay for something they normally would have gotten for free. If you are one of the countless others that were outright offended and confounded by its installation, it’s only gotten worse.

Disney Drops Genie+, Then Expands It?

The controversial ride-pass system has been the leading cause of many Disney migraines, and it doesn’t look like it’s going out without a fight. While there have been inklings of Disney World dropping it in the past, a new report suggests that the company is only expanding on the madness.

Hardcore Disney buffs can’t be contained to just one Park a day, thus the Park-Hopper option was born. Starting June 27, 2023, Disney Guests will not only have to purchase Genie+ for their rides of choice, but purchase it for every single Park they visit.

NEW: Beginning June 27, Walt Disney World will introduce park-specific Genie+. Guests purchasing Genie+ will select either a single-park option or multiple-parks option. "Multiple Parks" will work same as current Genie+ with valid Park Hopper. Prices will vary by date and park. pic.twitter.com/1wJQagOzYz — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 23, 2023

According to Scott Gustin’s tweet above, Disney is introducing a Park-Specific Genie+, as if the current one isn’t annoying enough. According to Gustin,

“‘Multiple Parks’ will work the same as current Genie+ with valid Park Hopper. Prices will vary by date and park.”

If that’s really the case, Disney really hasn’t made any quality improvements at all. If it works the same as a regular Genie+ with a Park Hopper option, why even get it?

It should come as no surprise that this comes off as yet another blatant cash grab from the Walt Disney Company. While the prices might be lower, the practice is still insulting for those of us who remember a time when Disney practically gave early access away. It’s definitely not a good look for the company.

