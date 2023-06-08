Disneyland Guests Feel Scammed by Controversial Genie+, Lightning Lane Service, “Complete Waste”

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort introduced the Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane system in 2021, officially sunsetting the free FastPass program. The new paid version must be purchased and reserved through the Disney Genie app.

Naturally, Disney Parks fans were unhappy about the added cost. But as time passed, many Guests complained about the need to spend their vacation days on their cell phones, planning each Lightning Lane and making the most of the pricey service.

This week, the controversial Genie+ service devolved into a nightmare for Guests at Disney California Adventure Park as the Lightning Lane line for Radiator Springs Racers stretched hundreds of feet into Cars Land. Reddit user u/seno2k shared this photo:

Lightning Lane for Radiator Springs ride is all the way to Luigi’s

In the comments, Guests shared their recent disappointment with Disney Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Many felt scammed by the service, which promises significantly shorter wait times than the standby queues.

“Yesterday the Incredicoaster Lightning Lane was pretty long as well,” u/infinityandbeyond75 recalled. “Part of the issue seemed to come from people not being ready with their passes, people showing up before or after their time, and people thinking the LL was the standby lane.”

“I’ve been in this line when it was way longer,” u/memisschanandlerbong wrote. “It wrapped all the way down the side road to the wharf. Straight nuts and inflated the standby line so much.”

But some commenters blamed the Guests for visiting Disneyland Resort during Grad Nite season when the Disney Parks are traditionally the busiest of the summer.

“First rule of Disneyland is never go on Grad Nite,” said u/woocee. “Complete waste of time and money.”

Are Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Service worth the cost? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the stories outlined in this article are based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.