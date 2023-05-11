Disney CFO Bows to Genie+, Lightning Lane

Yesterday was a massive day for The Walt Disney Company. Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney CFO Christine M. McCarthy spoke up about the company’s recent quarterly earnings call. Believe it or not, Genie+ and Lightning Lane were both praised for growth within the Walt Disney World Parks, according to CFO McCarthy.

Genie+ and Lightning Lane Lead the Charge for Attendance Growth at Disney World

In a comment by Disney CFO Christine M. McCarthy, she thanked and said that Genie+ and Lightning Lane should be acknowledged for previous growth within the WDW Parks.

McCarthy acknowledges a lot of previous growth at WDW has been because of Genie+ and Lightning Lane. "Per cap growth was more moderate this quarter as we are comparing against the first full quarter of offering Genie plus and lightning Lane at both parks the prior year." — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 10, 2023

Outside of Disney reporting their earnings and revenue thus far for 2023, it seemed that Iger and McCarthy both wanted to focus on their efforts and Walt Disney World’s efforts to focus on Guests experience rather than quick-money-making antics, which were previously used by Disney’s former CEO, Bob Chapek (Bob “Paycheck”).

The Rising Price of Genie+ and Angry Guests – Disney CFO Thanks Genie+, Lightning Lane

Many Disney fans and others complained and continue to do so, claiming that Disney does not care about its Guests or fanbase and instead cares about making a quick buck at the expense of Park goers.

Not too long ago, Genie+ reached an all-time high of $35, leading many to believe the service would increase in the coming months.

According to reports, Disney World also confirmed that they’d be “overhauling” Genie+ and Lightning Lane for the return of its FastPass+ service, according to reports.

But according to the quarterly earnings call by The Walt Disney Company yesterday, all things are pointing toward the return to form: Disney seems adamant about caring for Guests again.

Does This Mean Genie+ and Lightning Lane Are Here to Stay?

If we are to take McCarthy’s comment to heart, then it looks like, for the time being, Genie+ and Lightning Lane are here to stay.

Although both can be expensive for families looking to get on rides and attractions faster, the paid services due offer the chance to have a more fast-paced time at the Disney Parks.

But with the summer months approaching and paid services like Genie+ and Lightning Lane selling out before midday, we might see some price increases on these platforms.

What do you think? Should Disney continue providing affordable pricing for Genie+ and Lightning Lane? Should Disney do away entirely with these paid services?