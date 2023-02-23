Don’t Be Fooled By Genie+’s New Deal

Genie+ has been a controversial subject amongst Disney fans since the day it first premiered, and that’s an understatement. Even after two years after its implementation, Guests are still wrestling with it. After Guests recently “broke” the system, Disney is trying to keep the feature relevant by a new deal for hardcore fans.

For those unfamiliar, Genie+ and Disney’s Lightning Lane are what replaced the popular FastPass+ system that allowed visitors early access to popular rides like Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. By allowing Guests to pay $15-$25 to board before the Guests in the standby line, Disney has basically put up a paywall between Guests and attractions. Obviously, this is going to ruffle some feathers, but Disney is trying to sweeten the deal by adding complementary PhotoPass to the experience.

PhotoPass is a popular Disney add on that many fans utilize to preserve their memories at the Parks. While most are going to buy photos of Characters, the castles, and special filters only provided through Disney, many love the goofy expressions they make while on board their favorite attractions. Now, Genie+ is giving Guests that option at no additional charge.

That might sound like a good deal, and it is to a certain point, but it’s more like a big hunk of cheese waiting at the end of a giant mousetrap. Don’t look at it as a free perk, think of it as paying for an individual PhotoPass rather than early admission for a popular Disney Park attraction. As the saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Disney has done a lot of wonderful and truly magical things, but they’re also masters at wrapping lesser experiences up in a pretty package. Many Guests, even Disney Park veterans, will instantly be spellbound by this offer. However, this might also be a hail-Mary attempt at trying to keep the add-on afloat.

Remember, Genie+ took away FastPass+, something Guests staying on Disney Park Property previously received as a complementary perk. It might come with a couple of free photos, but it’s still a shameless cash grab at the end of the day. If this builds Genie+’s popularity, that only makes it harder for it to be driven away. Fans shouldn’t be misled into buying something they would have normally gotten for free.

Are you taking advantage of this Perk, or is Disney taking advantage of us? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!