After stirring polemic giving preference to Disneyland, Disney is finally adding a free perk for Guests visiting Walt Disney World, making both American theme parks even for once.

It’s no secret that fans constantly talk about which Disney Park is the best, Disneyland or Disney World, bringing up new attractions, immersive lands, entertainment offerings, size and number of the Parks, transportation, and even interactions with Disney characters. However, many fans consider that Disney is unfair to the Florida Disney Park, as most upgrades and new experiences focus on Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The conversation was reignited when Disney officials announced that Guests visiting Disneyland Resort would get a chance to download all their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos for free, while Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort would still have to pay for the same images. While Disney shared plans to offer free downloads of PhotoPass attraction photos at Disney World, no official date was announced for the free perk to come into effect.

However, theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) recently shared an update on this free perk, commenting that starting March 20, Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort would receive free digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos with their purchase of the Disney Genie+ service.

NEW: Starting on March 20, Walt Disney World guests purchasing Disney Genie+ will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge.

Gustin added that this free perk would be applicable at all attractions and surely at the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

However, Guests visiting Disney World will still have to purchase Memory Maker to download photos taken by Disney PhotoPass Service Cast Members at over 100 locations throughout the park, as free downloads are only applicable for PhotoPass attraction photos. You can click here to learn more about Memory Maker.

While Disneyland Resort will be the heart of the Disney100 celebrations, welcoming two brand-new nighttime spectaculars and much more, Disney Parks worldwide will join the celebrations with all sorts of magical offerings, some of which are finally arriving at Walt Disney World Resort.

