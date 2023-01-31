Disney World Fans Perturbed by New Eco-Friendly Cast Member Costumes

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly taking steps towards sustainably, from implementing paper straws to the short-lived plastic bag ban. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Cast Members work with organizations worldwide to conserve endangered species and protect our planet.

Today, the Central Florida Disney Park announced another significant step forward. On February 1, Disney PhotoPass Cast Members will debut an all-new, lime green costume made from recycled plastics taken from the ocean. Even the Disney Photopass patch sewn onto the sleeve is crafted from recycled materials!

“Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses of all design work for cast member costumes,” Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, told Disney Parks Blog. “We’re always looking for new practices and technologies that go the extra mile towards reducing our environmental footprint.”

Josh also emphasized that the costumes are designed to control moisture and protect Disney PhotoPass Cast Members from the Florida sun.

“My favorite part about designing costumes for our cast is ensuring they are comfortable and safe,” he said. “We help them to be at their best so they can make magic for our Guests.”

But some Disney Parks fans weren’t happy with the new costumes. Many responded to a promotional video that Walt Disney World Resort posted on Twitter:

Make it GREEN 💚📸 #DisneyPhotoPass photographers at @WaltDisneyWorld will look a little different starting tomorrow! Each shirt and pair of pants were made from recycled plastics harvested from the ocean. ♻️ Learn more on the @DisneyParksBlog: http://bit.ly/3Y5JW14

@ghosty4 implied that he was sickened by the new costumes:

But the entire point of the PhotoPass costume was to have them blend into the background, and not stick out? Now every guest that takes a photo is going to be able to immediately pinpoint PhotoPass in the background of their photo. 🤢 Why would anyone want that?

Others were angry that the Disney PhotoPass Cast Members were allowed to wear their shirts untucked:

makes them easier to spot so i get it but please make sure everyone tucks their shirt in!! looks very unprofessional untucked

What do you think of the new Disney PhotoPass Cast Member costumes?