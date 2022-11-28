Fans Bash Disney For “Ridiculous” New Bags, Call Out Hypocrisy in Park

Even though the Disneyland Resort has so much to offer in terms of rides, attractions, and delicious snacks, there are some experiences that stand above the rest.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise ride takes Guests on a “10,000-mile” river journey, complete with angry hippos, elephants, and the eighth wonder of the world — the backside of water! Skippers who are full of punny quips and dad jokes will guide you along your tour of some of the world’s most beautiful locations.

While Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland all have the Jungle Cruise ride, they are not all the same. Disney loves to make each experience its very own, and that is no different when it comes to its famous attractions. However, each attraction does last about 10 minutes. For example, at Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World, Guests on the Jungle Cruise enter a large temple, where danger could be lurking around any corner. However, that temple cannot be found at the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland. The ride even became its own movie in 2021, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall. Needless to say, the ride is legendary. Of course, it involves water, so there’s always the possibility of getting something wet, an issue Guests deal with at other attractions like Splash Mountain. To make up for this possibility, Disney has started to give out plastic Ziploc bags to Guests boarding the attraction. You can see the new bags in the tweet linked below:

Jungle Cruise is now giving out Ziploc bags

The tweet, coming from Lexis (@LexisH0546), who had recently been “ITM’ed” for their disappointing dining experience, sparked a debate on plastic use in Parks.

These bags are similar to the ones that were given out at Splash Mountain from time to time. This is quite peculiar, however, when remembering Disneyland limits plastic usage in its Parks. In the comment section, a few users pointed this out. One user said, “This is at the park where they don’t do lids or straws because of the dangers of random plastic trash and the animals.”

Another user said, “The parks don’t give you lids or plastic straws with your drinks, but they’ll hand out this waste?! Ridiculous!!” Another user pointed out the apparent hypocrisy of this decision. “Have to drink out of a paper straw to save the environment but let’s give everyone a plastic bag.”

Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.

Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Ancient Cambodian Shrine

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!

Have you received one of these new plastic bags at Disneyland?