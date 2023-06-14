Disney World Parkgoers, be informed; there are actually a couple of lesser-known rides at Disney Springs, along with several underrated Disney Springs attractions you may be missing out on.

When considering the scene at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, most folks understandably assume that all rides and attractions are exclusive to the four major theme parks. Furthermore, when asked, “What is the Disney Springs Resort Area?” many people talk about the different Disney Springs shops, restaurants, and lively entertainment happenings on the scene here. Seldom, though, do you hear anyone comment on the handful of rides and attractions onsite. So, what attractions are at Disney Springs anyway? While the offerings are admittedly limited, we at Inside the Magic feel that a little spotlighted tribute may be in order.

Related: A First-Timer’s Guide to Disney Springs

Marketplace Train

You don’t need a Disney Springs map to locate this namesake Marketplace-based locomotive. While this quaint little two-minute train ride along a shortened track is intended primarily for the youngest visitors, there are no age restrictions regarding who may ride. The cost for one ride is $5, whereas two rides go for $10. A $20 payment will get you six rides. All children under 36 inches must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older, who may ride for free in such instances.

Marketplace Carousel

Also located on the Marketplace scene, you’ll find a classic merry-go-round setup, which again welcomes folks of all ages. Choose from 16 intricately handcrafted horses or one of two elegant carriages. You’ll even find a sole spinning teacup thrown into the mix! Ticket pricing and conditions match those of the aforementioned Marketplace Train. All children under 42 inches in height must be attended by an adult.

Splitsville

On a more popular note, this mega bowling alley on the Disney Springs Westside is forever bustling. Yet, many folks underestimate its duality as a multifaceted attraction boasting several endeavors all in one. In addition to its anchoring 10-Pin bowling acclaim, this massive two-story edifice boasts billiards and other gaming diversions, flat-screen televisions, and even live entertainment happenings. It’s also site to an impressive dining scene you wouldn’t otherwise expect of a “bowling alley.”

Cirque du Soleil: Drawn to Life

The Disney Springs opening of the Cirque du Soleil: Drawn to Life came about in November 2021 on the former Westside site that previously housed Cirque de Soleil’s La Nouba. Presented as an all-new whimsical 90-minute aerial acrobatics show, it is an experience inspired by the magic of Disney Animation. The storyline follows its protagonist, Julie, and her reception of an unexpected gift left to her by her father—an unfinished animation work. The show unfolds with impressive performances, awe-inspiring stunts, and a true sense of transcending childhood magic that all ages can relate to. It makes the perfect addition to your overall Disney experience.

Related: Cirque du Soleil’s and Disney’s ‘Drawn to Life’ Will Never Be The Same

Vintage Amphicar & Italian Water Taxi Tours

You may have heard about The BOATHOUSE Disney Springs as being a notable dining establishment, appropriately enough found within the Landing area. What you may not immediately realize, however, is that they also operate unique 20-minute Vintage Amphicar and Italian Water Taxi tours onsite.

In conjunction with Disney Springs Hours of operation, you can schedule a Disney Springs “car boat ride” daily between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., weather permitting. These stunning sightseeing tours, in which you are driven directly out into the surrounding waters of Lake Buena Vista, can be booked in tandem with dining arrangements or independently. The cost is $125 per car, accommodating three to four people.

Related: The Boathouse is Now Hosting Brunch!

Aerophile

The opportunity to go on a Disney Springs balloon ride is arguably the epitome of crowning highlights. Onsite of the Disney Springs Westside, you will find Aerophile—the world’s largest hand-painted helium-filled balloon, custom-built for Disney by the Paris-based company Aérophile S.A. Available to Guests as young as three, up to 29 people at a time may ascend 400 feet into the sky via this tethered balloon, taking in amazing 360-degree views ranging as far as 10 miles away. Tickets for Aerophile are $25 for adults ages 10 and up and $20 for children three to nine.

Related: Disney Hot Air Balloon Takes Off Uncontrollably as Strong Winds Take Over, Guests Shriek

From all the live entertainment acts and shows performed here regularly to the various interactive, hands-on events and activities offered at surrounding shopping and dining venues, this is not the extent of Disney Springs attractions. Are there any particular Disney Springs endeavors you feel we should add to our list? Let us know in the comments.