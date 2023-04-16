Cirque du Soleil’s and Disney’s ‘Drawn to Life’ Will Never Be The Same

For those who are planning to see Cirque du Soleil and Disney’s Drawn to Life in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, you won’t get the same experience as those who have previously seen the show. And for those who have already seen it, you might want to consider revisiting it.

Drawn to Life, the first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Walt Disney Animation Studio, is an acrobatic circus show exclusively for Guests visiting Disney Springs. The 90-minute show first came to life in 2021 and was well-received by audiences. It’s been performed over 650 times in front of six hundred thousand Guests in less than two years.

It was announced a while back that the Cirque du Soleil and Walt Disney Animation Studio collaboration would get significant updates. Last Thursday, a special Drawn to Life performance highlighted the show’s changes.

Thomas Lipps, the show’s bandleader, discussed the new acts and musical changes that audiences will now experience. Lipps points out that tweaks have been made to the score of famous composer Benoît Jutras.

“You’ll notice that throughout his original score, you’ll hear little snippets of Disney music that take us back to our childhood,” said Lipps.”Benoît has made some pretty minor tweaks in some areas and some pretty significant ones, obviously; we have a brand new song in the show.” Lipps said the changes to a few segments were added to give the incredible aerial artists more focus. There will now be a brand new acrobatic act called Icarian Games.

The artistic director Tim Bennett wanted more attention to the beautiful aerial stunts, which audiences enjoy. While the heart of Disney is still in the story, which is the journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive, the new direction adds more of what makes Cirque du Soleil so unique.

Making changes to a Cirque du Soleil show is nothing new. “After a show has been open for a while, we see what’s been working, we see what needs to be tweaked and we continue to make improvements as we move ahead,” said company manager Heather Reilly.

So for those who have not seen the new version yet, you will be in for quite the treat as the circus continues to evolve, much like the magic of Disney itself.

Have you seen Drawn to Life at Disney Springs yet? Let us know in the comments.