Walt Disney World Resort has beautiful Resort Hotels, incredible rides, and mouthwatering meals. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to 4 theme Parks but the most famous and first Walt Disney World Park was Magic Kingdom. For those of you asking where Disney’s Magic Kingdom is located, it’s right on the shores of Bay Lake in the middle of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Disney World feels like its own world, so it’s possible to immerse your family in this happy world for the entirety of your vacation.

How Much Are Disney Magic Kingdom Tickets?

Cost is a big point to consider when planning a Disney vacation. Magic Kingdom tickets run from $109-$189 per day for an adult ticket, depending on the time of year you visit. More in-demand days like Christmas and mid-summer are the highest cost, so keep that in mind when planning your vacation.

If you are wondering what to do in Magic Kingdom, prepare to be impressed. With 6 separate lands, dozens of rides, so many snack options, and fun character meets, you are sure to live out your best Disney dream in this magical Park. If you are looking for more details on dining in Magic Kingdom, ride hacks, or the best place to stay near Magic Kingdom Park, search Inside the Magic to get all the details you need to plan the perfect vacation. Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort are technically the closest Resorts, both are within walking distance of Magic Kingdom Park and are on the monorail line.

Between what you know about iconic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and The Haunted Mansion and fun, themed sections like Liberty Square, Tom Sawyer Island, and Main Street U.S.A., you are probably thinking of all the fun of the Park. One of my favorite times to enjoy this classic Disney World Park is at night. Here are some of my favorite magical ways to spend an evening in Magic Kingdom.

Enjoying Evening Entertainment

Magical fireworks and castle projections keep evening Park-goers busy in Magic Kingdom. Scouting out a great spot to watch these shows is worth the time. Watch Tinker Bell fly across Cinderella Castle as fireworks erupt overhead and your favorite Disney music plays. The Magic Kingdom projections and fireworks show lasts around 18 minutes and begins each evening at 9 p.m. You will not be disappointed when you watch Happily Ever After – A Fireworks Spectacular! The Disney music, incredible display, and magic of the Park make it a special close to an awesome day.

Taking a Full Circle Tour by Railway

The Magic Kingdom Railroad that circles the Park is a great way to relax as you circle the perimeter of the Magic Kingdom. Tired little ones can rest while the rest of the travel party enjoys the beauty of illuminated views of the Park. You can ride until your heart is content, so taking a half-hour break on the train is possible if you are looking for some downtime without leaving the Park or staking out a bench.

Ride Hopping

Sure, some attractions like The Jungle Cruise look a bit different at night, illuminated by spotlights instead of daylight. But some attractions are arguably better with an evening view. Aladdin’s Magic Carpets is one of my favorite evening rides. You’ll enjoy pretty moonlit Park views from the top of the ride and can relax without the sun beating down.

Dine with Characters

Eating a delicious meal while meeting Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore is hard to beat. A later reservation time means the family can enjoy attractions for hours before breaking for dinner and finishing just in time to view Happily Ever After – A Fireworks Spectacular!

Want to dine in an enchanted castle? Head to Fantasyland to experience Be Our Guest Restaurant. Dine on incredible French foods inside the Beast’s Castle. You may be seated in the ballroom or even the West Wing near the enchanted rose. The Beast himself visits with Guests at the conclusion of your meal.

One of the most coveted Disney dining experiences is dinner at Cinderella’s Royal Table in Cinderella Castle. Not only will you enjoy delicious dishes but you get the chance to see the inside of iconic Cinderella Castle. This character meal brings Guests face-to-face with this popular Disney Princess, and Prince Charming. This dinner fit for royalty will kick off any magical evening with flair.

Snapping Magical Moonlit Photos

Photography fans will love the wonderful photo opportunities in Magic Kingdom after dark. Castle shots, fireworks, and fountains are just a few of my favorite evening photo favorites. Evening is the best time to get unobstructed Park photos, wander the Park and see the photo opportunities.

Splurge on a Special Fireworks Dessert Party

The Seats & Sweets Fireworks Dessert Party is a sweet ending to any Park day. Purchase tickets in advance to enjoy Happily Ever After – A Fireworks Spectacular! from a reserved viewing area in Tomorrowland Terrace.

Along with preferred seating, party Guests receive access to a beautiful bottomless buffet dessert setup that includes chocolate-dipped treats, Disney-themed desserts, fruit, ice cream, and drinks. At around $108 per adult, this is a pricey but unforgettable experience.

Enjoy the Solitude of the Park