Walking Once Again Possible for Guests at Disney World Resort

A stay at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa just got even more luxurious. For the first time in months, Guests can now walk directly from the hotel to Magic Kingdom.

Disney World’s most elegant lodging opened up in 1988 when it was originally known as the Grand Floridian Beach Resort. Its name may have changed over the years, but its opulent Victorian-era theming is staying strong 35 years after its debut.

As a Deluxe Resort, it typically boasts one of the highest price tags at Walt Disney World Resort (let’s keep Galactic Starcruiser out of the conversation for now…). However, the upside to shelling out up to $700 per night is easy access to signature dining experiences, a front-row seat to the nightly fireworks, and Magic Kingdom right on your doorstep.

The biggest perk of its proximity to the Park is that you can walk to Magic Kingdom rather than dealing with the Transportation and Ticket Center. However, in February this year, the path from Grand Floridian to Magic Kingdom was closed to Guests due to construction. The Resort is currently in the process of a refurbishment that will see a reimagined lobby and enhanced Guest rooms.

Now, however, Guests can once again reach Magic Kingdom by foot! A video shared on Twitter by user @ResortsGal shows a newly-opened Grand Floridian walkway from the viewpoint of the monorail.

Not only does that make Magic Kingdom trips much more convenient for Grand Floridian Guests, but it also means that any Guest hoping to pop between the two locations for a dining reservation no longer needs to jump aboard the monorail.

The Grand Floridian walkway to Magic Kingdom takes Guests past the waterfront of Seven Seas Lagoon, as well as offering sneak peeks of Cinderella Castle through the trees and a view of Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Grand Floridian’s refurbishment has been divisive among fans who fear it’ll incorporate too much IP into the Resort. While there’s currently no confirmed end date for the refurbishment – or concept art to visualize its reimagined Guest rooms or lobby – Disney has confirmed that it will “maintain the classic theming you know and love with some fresh new enhancements.”