Construction Continues on Disney’s Divisive Grand Floridian Project

For years, Walt Disney World Resort’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has been the crown jewel of Disney Deluxe hotels.

The Resort — which was an “opening day” hotel on October 1, 1971 — features opulent Victorian embellishments and theming that current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek reportedly finds subpar, particularly in comparison to other Orlando hotels at a similar price point, namely the Four Seasons.

One article shared:

…[when] Chapek took over the Parks & Resorts division in 2015. He felt the Grand Floridian was not up to standards compared to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which didn’t befit the current state of Walt Disney World. It was also no longer suitable as the flagship resort. So, as a solution, the company decided to make much-needed changes instead of shifting focus to another resort. Related: Disney’s Latest Resort Retheme Has Guests Heated

Already, Disney has rethemed Mizner’s Lounge with the Beauty and the Beast-inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge and redone Citrico’s with a Mary Poppins-influenced design. Popular table service restaurant, Narcoossee’s, is also set to receive a major revamp in the coming months.

The Grand Floridian is also getting newly designed Disney Vacation Club Villas. The DVC suites that have already been unveiled feature an opulent design, which Disney Parks Blog noted includes “charming accents in the rooms include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo.”

Now, a new permit confirms that construction on the Grand Floridian DVC remodel — which has divided many Walt Disney World Resort fans — is continuing at the Conch Key building, room numbers 7101 through 7518. Dallas, TX-based Balfour Beatty Construction, the firm that has been overseeing the entire Grand Floridian project, is unsurprisingly listed as the contractor on the work permit.

While the continuation of the construction process is not unexpected, it is good for Guests to be aware of the fact that they may see construction equipment and hear additional noise during upcoming stays.

More on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The official description of Disney’s turn-of-the-century-themed Resort hotel reads:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

Are you excited to see construction continue on Grand Floridian property?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!