Disney World Begins Next Phase of Grand Floridian’s Reimagining

For years, Walt Disney World Resort’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has been the crown jewel of Disney Deluxe hotels.

The Resort — which was an “opening day” hotel on October 1, 1971 — features opulent Victorian embellishments and theming that current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek reportedly finds subpar, particularly in comparison to other Orlando hotels at a similar price point, namely the Four Seasons.

One article about the current CEO’s thoughts noted:

…[when] Chapek took over the Parks & Resorts division in 2015. He felt the Grand Floridian was not up to standards compared to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which didn’t befit the current state of Walt Disney World. It was also no longer suitable as the flagship resort. So, as a solution, the company decided to make much-needed changes instead of shifting focus to another resort.

Already, Disney has rethemed Mizner’s Lounge with the Beauty and the Beast-inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge and redone Citrico’s with a Mary Poppins-influenced design.

The Grand Floridian is also getting newly designed Disney Vacation Club Villas. The DVC suites will feature an opulent design, which Disney Parks Blog noted will feature “charming accents in the rooms include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo.”

Last week, Disney officially unveiled the first wave of Villas with a celebration that featured Alice, Mad Hatter, and the White Rabbit! Now that the first remodeled building, Big Pine Key, has been completed, Disney has officially moved on the Boca Chica structure.

A recent article about the ongoing construction at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort noted that “several high-reach boom lifts are in position, and sections of the walls at the end of the building are being removed.”

If you have an upcoming stay at the luxury Disney property, it is important to be aware of the fact that construction equipment will likely be present throughout your stay as the multi-year reimagining continues.

Disney Parks Blog shared details about the new Disney Vacation Club accommodations:

There is a room type for every family at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The new resort studio features two queen-size beds and a daybed, welcoming up to five guests. Deluxe studios feature a kitchenette and sleep up to five guests. One- and two-bedroom villas include kitchens and large living areas featuring the comforts of home. Three-bedroom grand villas sleep up to 12 guests.

More on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

The official description of Disney’s Grand Floridian hotel reads:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

Are you excited the Grand Floridian is getting a revamped look?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!