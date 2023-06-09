Never Considered Visiting a Disney Water Park? Here’s Why You Should!

As a Georgia native that lives just a state away from the Most Magical Place On Earth, I get the privilege of visiting Walt Disney World Resort often. While this is a blessing (who doesn’t love more time in the Magic Kingdom or admiring animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?), sometimes the same Disney theme Park experiences can get stale.

Does Disney Have A Water Park?

A great way to change up a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is by trying new things. Maybe it’s splurging on a tour or exclusive dining experience, or you’re trying out a new-to-you Disney Resort.

Seeing a game at ESPN Wide World of Sports or browsing Disney Springs are great out-of-the-Park activities to enjoy. But why not take advantage of the Florida sun and hit a Disney Water Park? If you’ve never played at Disney Water Theme Parks, this is the complete guide on why you should try it on your next vacation!

Have a New Disney Experience

Disney World is home to two Water Parks – Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. These fun spots boast attractions like a lazy river, a wave pool, and plenty of fun water rides that keep you cool and amazed during the day. Disney Water Park tickets can be purchased on the Disney website before vacation.

Disney World Water Park Tickets

You can expect to pay around $70 a day for tickets. Disney World Water Parks are open seasonally when the weather is warmest. Park hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. As is always the case in Orlando, do not believe the hype about discount Disney Water Park tickets. Only buy them from a certified Disney travel planner or the Disney Website. Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it is!

Beat The Heat

Visiting a Disney Water Theme Park is excellent for those oppressively hot days during summer vacations. Nothing beats relaxing at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or screaming down a water slide at Blizzard Beach instead of sweating in a hot ride queue in Magic Kingdom Park.

Cool off with a refillable beer deal that is one of a kind at Walt Disney World Resort. Buy the refillable beer mug and purchase discounted refills at Leaning Palms and Typhoon Tilly's. What a yummy and fun way to beat the heat during your Water Park day!

Fun Food

When Disney dining is mentioned, you probably think of World Showcase, Disney Resorts, and theme Park food. But, if you’ve never been to a Disney Water Park, you are missing out on two Parks of fun food. If you visit Typhoon Lagoon, a trip to Happy Landings Ice Cream is necessary. Try the shareable Sand Pail Sundae as you lounge poolside.

If you crave a heartier meal, head to Leaning Palms for classic beach food like burgers, salads, and sandwiches. After all, you can’t enjoy each attraction hungry. This adorable learning restaurant even serves up Jamaican-inspired food like Caribbean-spiced Salad with Chicken and Jerk Shrimp Rice Bowls. You can’t go wrong with this menu.

Thrilling Rides

Typhoon Lagoon has such fun and thrilling water rides that you’ll play all day. It’s worth noting that no Disney Genie+ or lightning lane is available for any attractions at Disney Water Parks. Still, you’ll likely find lines move steadily, and you will be pleased with the minimal wait times. The Humunga Kowabunga body slides are fun for friends to experience together as you slide side-by-side down a massive water slide.

If you want more fun with a friend, check out Crush’ n’ Gusher. You will get in a double inner tube to shoot down a covered waterslide as a duo. This water coaster is a long ride and feels like much more of an experience than a traditional waterslide, thanks to lifts and redirects during the ride.

If you want a less thrilling but super fun ride, try Gangplank Falls. You’ll ride in a four-person inner tube down winding rivers with curves and slides. Ready to chill out after the thrill rides? Wind down Castaway Creek lazy river in your inner tube, and you’ll really feel like you are on vacation.

A Note About Blizzard Beach

At the time of writing, Blizzard Beach is closed for refurbishment. This Water Theme Park will embrace a fun new theme and updates we cannot wait to enjoy on future vacations. Until then, we will enjoy the fun Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Cross Country Creek, and Ketchakiddee Creek during our day at Typhoon Lagoon. Watch Inside the Magic for information about updates to Blizzard Beach and reopening plans and dates.

If you’ve never considered adding a Disney World Water Park to your Disney vacation itinerary, I urge you to consider it. After both Parks are operational again, take the time to search the Disney website to decide on the best Water Park for your family!