New Disney Dining Plan Comes With All the Things You Love

The Disney Dining Plan is set to return triumphantly at the start of 2024. The plan has been out of commission since the global pandemic took over and shut the world down.

Disney just released a ton of new information regarding the return of the Disney Dining Plan, so you’ll want to keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

But before we get into those new details, we’ve covered you if you haven’t heard of the Disney Dining Plan.

What Is the Disney Dining Plan?

The Disney Dining Plan is a prepaid meal package that Guests staying on Disney Resort property can purchase to get fantastic discounts, up to 30% in some instances, on the food offered on the property.

There are different plans to choose from, and they all come with various options regarding the type of meals you can get, like sitdowns or quick service, and even snacks throughout Disney Property, including the Disney Parks.

The Disney Dining Plan (DDP) comprises meals like starters, main courses, desserts, snacks, and much more. The DDP is purchased before you head on your Disney vacation and is usually bought every day while on vacation at WDW or any other Disney Parks worldwide.

Before going away, the DDP cost around $119 for adults and $47.50 for children during the regular reason, not including the busy season of June, July, and August. That was the base price for the standard package of the DDP, so from here on out, the price only increases.

New Details About the 2024 DDP

Starting January 9, 2024, Guests can use any DDP they purchase on their vacation when visiting Disney World or any other Disney properties worldwide.

Beginning May 31, Guests who purchase Resort or hotel stays on Disney property can start buying their desired Disney Dining Plan.

The official Disney website released brand-new information regarding their upcoming new DDP. Here is everything you need to know before making the purchase.

First off, the DDP can now be purchased on the official Disney website. Guests staying on Disney property can add a DDP to their vacation plan.

Here is an example of how the DDP will work: For Guests booking a 4-night package through Disney, the package will include a DDP that can be used each day, that provides for 4 Quick-Service meals, 4 Table-Service meals, and four snacks or nonalcoholic beverages – which can be used any time during that 4-night stay.

So everyone in your party ages three and up will get the following:

1 Quick-Service Meal per Night of Stay

1 Table-Service Meal Per Night of Stay

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay

1 Resort-Refillable Mug

The DDP meal throughout the day includes:

Quick-Service Meal – one entree and one nonalcoholic beverage (meals redeemed at breakfast, lunch, or dinner)

– one entree and one nonalcoholic beverage (meals redeemed at breakfast, lunch, or dinner) Table-Service Meal – 1 Entrée and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older) OR 1 Full Buffet (prix-fixe) or Family-Style Meal (prix-fixe) and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

– 1 Entrée and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older) 1 Full Buffet (prix-fixe) or Family-Style Meal (prix-fixe) and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older) Meals redeemed at brunch, lunch, or dinner will include – 1 Entrée, 1 Dessert, and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage for Guests 21 and older) OR 1 Full Buffet (If Available) or Family-Style Meal, and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

– 1 Entrée, 1 Dessert, and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage for Guests 21 and older) 1 Full Buffet (If Available) or Family-Style Meal, and 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older) Character Dining experiences included? Sign me up!

Feel free to visit the official Disney World website for more information regarding alcoholic beverages, snacks, etc.