The BEST Tips For Saving Money on Disney Dining

What words would you use to describe a Walt Disney World vacation? Magical? Unforgettable? Once-in-a-lifetime? How about EXPENSIVE? That’s one that seemingly everyone can agree on.

It’s no secret that a Walt Disney World vacation is expensive, and many Guests have to save up for years just to go on one. While you may want to splurge while you’re on vacation, that doesn’t mean you should blow your entire bank account on one trip! A few dollars saved here and there during your Walt Disney World vacation can add up to a lot more than you think, and one easy place to save money during your trip is on dining.

You can still enjoy classic Disney food and your favorite restaurants without blowing your dining budget. Here are our favorite tips on how to save money!

Skip snacks you can get at the grocery store

We get it. Sometimes, you may want orange juice in the morning, a soda in the afternoon, or opt for a banana instead of something deep-fried. However, if you’re in Walt Disney World, you’re going to be shelling out big bucks for these snack items – like $4 for a bottle of soda. If you know you’re going to crave a bag of Doritos in the afternoon, buy it at your local grocery store beforehand and pack it in your bag! There’s no shame in packing your own snacks.

Bring a refillable water bottle

One of the biggest money-eaters at Walt Disney World is buying water. Florida is HOT and HUMID, and if you’re going to want to keep going all day, you’re going to need to stay hydrated. However, just like soda, a bottle of water is going to cost you $4 a pop. If you’re buying for your whole family and you’re getting it multiple times a day, that can REALLY add up. Bring a refillable water bottle on your trip, and you’ll be able to refill it at water fountains or bottle refill stations. If you really don’t want to carry one, opt to ask quick-service restaurants for a free cup of water instead of constantly buying bottles.

Eat at quick-service restaurants

There seems to be an unspoken rule amongst Disney fans of eating lunch at quick-service locations and dinner at table-service locations. However, it’s not a real rule! Quick-service dinner can be just as enjoyable (and sometimes more) as a table-service restaurant. Restaurants like ABC Commissary, Docking Bay 7, or Sat’uli Canteen provide a good variety of entrees similar to those you can get at table-service locations, and they’ll almost always be cheaper!

Share food

Disney’s portions are rather large in both snacks and meals. There’s so much to try at the Parks and Resorts, it can be easy to fill up and be too full to try everything! Don’t be afraid to split entrees at quick-service restaurants or split snacks. Some table service restaurants may also allow you to split entrees, but keep in mind that Disney’s policies may not allow for it at some locations, especially those that serve prix-fixe menus.