The Non-Negotiable Disney World Dining Reservation You Must Book – Inside the Magic

What is your all-time favorite Walt Disney World dining spot? Foodies that are also Walt Disney World Resort fans are in culinary heaven between dining at Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT and of course, at Disney Resorts.

There are too many options to choose from on a Disney vacation but my tried-and-true favorite spot to snag a dining reservation will always be Ohana! This Polynesian feast takes the award as not only my favorite Disney World restaurant but my favorite meal near Disney World in Orlando, FL.

For those wondering about the character dining options at Disney World, this is for you. Ohana is a great option for a fun and less common character meet. Enjoy an Ohana breakfast with Lilo and Stitch for one of the most fun Disney character breakfasts at Disney World. Dinner diners will enjoy upbeat sounds of ukulele serenades as the savor the Polynesian cuisine. Kids will be excited to be a part of the coconut race around the dining room and earn their very own flower lei for participation.

Wondering where to make reservations at Disney World and how soon you can make reservations for Disney dining? All reservations can be made 60 days out from your vacation on the Walt Disney World Resort website or by phone with a Cast Member assisting you.

Whether you are visiting for Ohana breakfast or dinner, this spot is busy, so you should secure an advance dining reservation as soon as possible. Wondering where Ohana is located in Disney? It’s conveniently located on the monorail line right outside the Magic Kingdom Park at Disneys Polynesian Village Resort.

These are the Top Reasons Ohana is my go to Disney Dining Reservation on Each Vacation:

You Can Explore the Gorgeous Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village is simply full of charm and Disney history. This incredible Resort was an opening day spot when Walt Disney World opened in 1971. The history and charm of this Disney Resort is legit. Arriving at an Ohana reservation early to walk around the Resort, relax on the beach of Seven Seas Lagoon or have a drink in Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto makes a trip to Ohana even more fun.

Breakfast or Dinner Options Give you Different Experiences

Depending on your schedule, budget, and preference you can choose to visit Ohana for breakfast or for dinner. Breakfast features favorites like Mickey waffles, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs and fruit.

Dinner is always my choice where Guests dine on Hawaiian sweet bread, chicken wings, Polynesian pot stickers, a variety of grilled meat and shrimp, sides, and dessert. The sticky bread pudding is the most heavenly Disney dessert in my opinion.

Some of the Highest Quality Disney Food

The food quality at Ohana is incredible. All the dishes are fresh, made to order, served with beautiful presentation and arrive at your table quickly. The gorgeous dining room surrounded with Tiki wall décor, Polynesian boat oars and totems enhance the ambiance and add to the fun factor for kids and adults alike.

The meal begins with a loaf of pineapple coconut bread and a fresh green salad drizzled with a fruity Lilioki dressing. The pomegranate lemonade is one of my favorite things on the menu at Ohana, this fresh and fruity drink is perfect after a hot day in the park. Noodle fans will love the teriyaki glazed sweet noodles and stir-fried vegetables that accompany the main course.

Ohana is a carnivore’s dream. Steak, chicken, and shrimp are slow-roasted over an open wood flame and delivered to Guests on long skewers. Guests are welcome to eat their fill as cousins (Cast Member servers) rotate around the dining room, refilling empty plates with fresh hot food. Try all the meats with different dipping sauces to decide on your favorite combo.

The Bread Pudding is So Delicious

If you have somehow saved room for dessert, Ohana has a great one in store. Warm Hawaiian bread pudding and vanilla ice cream smothered in hot caramel sauce is the perfect culmination for an incredible meal. Coffee is included in the dining cost, so feel free to kick back with some extra caffeine at the end of your meal to recharge and perk up before you hit extra magic hours in the Park.

Ohana is a Guest favorite because it is such a uniquely Disney experience. Disney dining as a whole is incredible, but Ohana and other restaurants at the Polynesian serve food that you truly cannot easily find at restaurants in the real world. Between your searches for cheap Disney World tickets and the best places to stay near Disney World, take the time to explore Disney dining reservation options for Ohana.

Looking for info on other hot spot restaurants like Chef Mickey’s, Cinderella’s Royal Table or California Grill? Scour Inside the Magic for more Disney Dining guides for your vacation!