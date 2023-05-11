Is Disney World or Disneyland Better? You Decide!

Are you on the fence about visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Wondering which Disney Park is the best is high on the minds of families looking to plan a Disney vacation. The best Disney Park is a hotly debated topic and, of course, is somewhat subjective.

Your affinity for animals, dislike of stage shows, thrill ride fandom, or theme Park personality should all be considered when planning a Disney vacation. This article will provide some food for thought as you brainstorm a possible vacation to Disney World or Disneyland. After you know which Disney hot spots are best for your group, we’ll discuss a surface-level view of each Park. Search the excellent Park guides on Inside the Magic for suggestions, dining options, and must-see attraction plans.

Is Disneyland or Disney World better? This question can be answered in different ways for different people. Geography and travel costs make a huge difference for many of us when planning a vacation. As an east coast Disney fan, enjoying the fun of Disneyland Park regularly is not a realistic vacation goal because of travel costs near Los Angeles, CA. Disneyland Park was the original Dinsey Park, having opened in 1955. The authenticity of the magic in this theme Park and its incredible history make it a fantastic Park.

In Disneyland Park, you’ll find attractions like The Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and Space Mountain. Pixar and thrill fans will also enjoy California Adventure Park, located next to Disneyland. California Adventure has attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Grizzly River Run, and Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

While Walt Disney World Resort has many more dining spots because of its size, some Disney insiders argue that food quality and theming are superior at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. Disney World EPCOT Park is an unmissable spot for foodies traveling to Walt Dsiney World Resort in Orlando, FL.

Speaking of Disney World, you’ll have four Parks to choose from if you visit this central Florida vacation destination. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT at Hollywood Studios are all Orlando, Florida, Parks located within driving distance of cities like Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, and Tampa. Guests traveling from areas near Miami, FL., could drive or fly to this vacation destination.

Each Disney World Park is fun for different reasons. Hollywood Studios is a must-visit for STAR WARS fans. Experiencing the immersive STAR WARS: Rise of the Resistance attraction or exploring the land of Toy Story in Toy Story Land is a great way to spend the day. Thrill rides abound at Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom Park. Hence, the question of which Disney Park is the best for adults might just be Hollywood Studios or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Animal Kingdom is home to rides like Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora -The World of Avatar, and staple attractions like Kilimanjaro Safari. The stunning Disney Deluxe Resort, Animal Kingdom Lodge is a quick bus ride from this Park.

Speaking of Resorts, Disney World Resort Guests can enjoy early Park days to have exclusive access to attractions when the Park is not yet open to the general public. Search “what’s open today near me” to get Park operating hours. Early Park access is a great way to enjoy rides quickly without a lightning lane.

EPCOT is an excellent choice for Guests looking to explore international culture in World Showcase, sip on drinks, and enjoy new attractions. This Park opened in 1982 and is my all-time favorite Disney Park. If a glimpse of Cinderella Castle, a Dole Whip treat, and a ride on Jungle Cruise is on your must-do list, you need a ticket to Magic Kingdom Park.

Outside the Parks, you can enjoy shopping, dining, drinking, and browsing Disney Springs. Obviously, Disney Parks at Walt Disney World Resorts have more attractions to see, but choosing the “best” U.S. Disney Park is tough.

If you are looking for fun beyond the border Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Hong Kong Disneyland, or Shanghai Disneyland are all options to consider on a jet-setting trip worldwide. It is hard to say which Disney Park is the best, but for me, Walt Disney World Resort will always reign supreme because of its size and attraction variety in the 4 Parks.