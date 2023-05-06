Former Cast Member Shares Hack for Popular Disney Attraction

One of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World can be found over at EPCOT. EPCOT features attractions like Spaceship Earth, Soarin’, Mission: SPACE, Test Track, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Throughout the year, Guests can experience one of the Park’s four seasonal festivals and a variety of unique food and drink options offered in the World Showcase. While the festivals are often enough to draw major crowds to the Park, the opening of Cosmic Rewind in 2022 has kept EPCOT consistently busy as Guests try to grab virtual queue spots for the attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first attraction at Walt Disney World to feature the characters from Guardians of the Galaxy as well as the first to feature any character from the MCU. Riders must help the Guardians retrieve the Cosmic Generator, a piece of technology that allows users to jump through time and space.

During the ride, Guests are slingshotted back to the Big Bang, at which point one of a selection of popular ’80s songs accompanies riders through the rest of the attraction, similar to the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Songs that riders can experience include “Disco Inferno,” “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Conga,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “One Way or Another,” and “September.”

In a recent video posted to TikTok, @carolina.ogawa, a former Disney Cast Member, claims she may have figured out how to tell what song you’ll get when you ride the attraction. She points out that each ride car has a different symbol on the back of it and wonders if that corresponds to a certain song. She then posts a series of photos with the different symbols and what song she heard during that ride. She doesn’t confirm or explicitly state that the hack works, just claims she thinks it’s an interesting detail.

However, several comments under the video come from Cosmic Rewind Cast Members, stating that the symbols don’t mean anything and that the songs are from a playlist that plays throughout the entire vehicle. This means that everyone riding, from the front car to the back, hears the same song throughout the ride, debunking the symbol/song hack theory. Unfortunately, it seems as though there’s no way to tell what song you’ll be getting when you board the ride, but at least you’re in for a surprise every time!

What’s your favorite song from Cosmic Rewind? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic!