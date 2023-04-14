A Guide to Every EPCOT Festival

One or two decades ago, a festival was an exciting and rare occurrence at EPCOT, with an extremely limited-time offering bringing special food, attractions, and entertainment to the ever-changing Park. Over the years, the popularity of festivals caused more to get added and dates to get longer, and nowadays, a festival-free day at EPCOT is hard to come by.

Which is not a bad thing! We love EPCOT festivals, and so do Guests, even if they make up a majority of the calendar year. Festivals bring delicious food, fun activities, and limited-time entertainment to the Park, and Guests love to eat around the world at the Food & Wine Festival, learn from the masters at the Festival of the Arts, live with the land at the Flower & Garden Festival, and celebrate the season at the Festival of the Holidays.

Disney just announced the International Food & Wine Festival dates for 2023. The festival will run from July 27 through November 18, meaning a summer and fall of delicious food and drinks. Chances are if you’re visiting EPCOT this year, you’ll be visiting during a festival, so here’s a rundown of when they are and what to expect at each one!

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

This is the festival that usually kicks off the year, starting in early to mid-January and running through late February. This is a pretty brief festival, so it’s one of the hardest to catch! This festival is all about, you guessed it, art. It’s a celebration of visual arts, performing arts, music, and cuisine. As with every EPCOT festival, there are also several outdoor kitchens around the Park with menus that celebrate different artistic styles like Pop Art and Art Deco, as well as the art styles of the countries on the World Showcase. The festival’s mascot is the lovable Figment, who can be spotted in a scavenger hunt throughout the Park, alongside live performances from Broadway stars, live painting demonstrations, drawing classes, and more!

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Why is the Festival of the Arts so brief, you ask? Why, to make room for the Flower & Garden, of course! This festival typically runs from early March through early July and celebrates springtime and the natural world! Throughout EPCOT you can find whimsical topiaries of your favorite Disney characters alongside garden fresh outdoor kitchens with menus that emphasize sustainability and natural ingredients. It’s also home to the Garden Rocks concert series, featuring major groups giving free concerts at the America Gardens theater. Be on the lookout for butterfly gardens and more!

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

The most popular festival at EPCOT by far, this beloved event runs from late July to mid-November and celebrates exactly what you think – some of the best food and drink that Walt Disney World has to offer. The festival’s host, Remy, takes Guests on a culinary tour around the world with over 25 outdoor kitchens. While you dine, you can enjoy the Eat to the Beat concert series, special events like cooking demonstrations and wine tastings, or go on a scavenger hunt for Remy around the World Showcase. This is one that any chef (or food lover) won’t want to miss!

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Finally, Magic Kingdom isn’t the only Park that gets to have holiday fun! Be sure to check out the Festival of the Holidays, which typically runs from late November through late December. Although this festival is also quick, it is chock full of amazing experiences, including the EPCOT Candlelight Processional, which features celebrity narrators, a 50-piece orchestra, and a full choir. There’s also the Holiday Storytellers, who depict characters from winter celebrations around the world to teach Guests about different traditions. Of course, there are also several outdoor kitchens featuring traditional holiday food from around the world, including delicious cookies!