Legendary Festival Returning to EPCOT, Dates Announced

EPCOT fans rejoice; the International Food & Wine Festival is returning this summer and fall!

The official dates were announced on Twitter just moments ago, and we have all the information you need to get prepped.

For those who don’t know what the International Food & Wine Festival is, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Were you ever wanted to take a test tour around six different continents? Well, you can now!

At the International Food & Wine Festival, Guests can enjoy global marketplaces, live music, memorable meals, excellent souvenirs, and more.

As per the official Disney World website:

Stroll across 6 continents—and beyond—as you sample mouthwatering delicacies at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Discover a cornucopia of cultures, cuisines and innovative cooking techniques from chefs worldwide. This food aficionado’s paradise is replete with delicious dishes, fine wine, craft beer, spirits and other beverages sure to satisfy every palate.

The festival is a fan-favorite as Guests from across the world pour into EPCOT to enjoy food and beverages from other cultures.

For those looking to get the most out of the festival, they have the option to purchase the Eat to the Beat Dining Packages. As described on the official website:

Indulge in fine cuisine and music-filled nights during EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.