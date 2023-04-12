Legendary Festival Returning to EPCOT, Dates Announced

EPCOT fans rejoice; the International Food & Wine Festival is returning this summer and fall!
The official dates were announced on Twitter just moments ago, and we have all the information you need to get prepped.
For those who don’t know what the International Food & Wine Festival is, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.
EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
Were you ever wanted to take a test tour around six different continents? Well, you can now!
At the International Food & Wine Festival, Guests can enjoy global marketplaces, live music, memorable meals, excellent souvenirs, and more.
As per the official Disney World website:
Stroll across 6 continents—and beyond—as you sample mouthwatering delicacies at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Discover a cornucopia of cultures, cuisines and innovative cooking techniques from chefs worldwide. This food aficionado’s paradise is replete with delicious dishes, fine wine, craft beer, spirits and other beverages sure to satisfy every palate.
The festival is a fan-favorite as Guests from across the world pour into EPCOT to enjoy food and beverages from other cultures.
For those looking to get the most out of the festival, they have the option to purchase the Eat to the Beat Dining Packages. As described on the official website:
Indulge in fine cuisine and music-filled nights during EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Savor an amazing meal at a select EPCOT restaurant, then enjoy the pièce de la résistance—guaranteed seating at an Eat to the Beat concert presented by Florida Blue Medicare on the same day. Dine, sing, dance… you won’t miss a toe-tapping minute! Check back later for details.
Official Dates Announced
About an hour ago on Twitter, digital journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin on Twitter) made the official announcement that Disney World is bringing back the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival:
NEW: The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will run July 27 through November 18. pic.twitter.com/sE8Hj1gkjn
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 12, 2023
Per the tweet mentioned above, the official dates for the festival are as follows:
- July 27 through November 18
Per Gustin on Twitter:
The festival will include 25 marketplaces “including returning favorites such as The Fry Basket, Flavors from Fire, Canada, India and Spain.” Disney says several new marketplaces “will open later during the festival as summer turns to fall.”
For those wondering:
EPCOT (or “EPCOT”), formerly “EPCOT Center”—named after Walt Disney’s “Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow” project—is a theme Park in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. EPCOT celebrates community, culture, human achievement, new ideas, and new technologies!
How excited are you about the return of this iconic festival to EPCOT? Sound off in the comments below!