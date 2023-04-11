A Character Breakfast is RETURNING to EPCOT

Disney just can’t seem to stop changing up their restaurants, and today, another long-forgotten character meal will serve up smiles once again!

Walt Disney World’s restaurants had to make a lot of changes during the pandemic. When the Parks re-opened, restaurants operated at very limited capacities, buffets were replaced with a la carte or family-style meals, character meals were struck entirely, and some restaurants didn’t even open. In the months and years following the Resort’s reopening, several dining locations have been slowly making their way back to normal operation.

For example, we recently saw the return of Princesses to Cinderella’s Royal Table in the Magic Kingdom, as well as the Princess breakfast at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT. We’ve also seen the reopening of Narcoossee’s at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and menu changes all around the Resort following the end of the 50th Anniversary celebrations. Today, Disney announced that another EPCOT restaurant would soon open for breakfast once again.

Garden Grill is a restaurant inside The Land pavilion at EPCOT and is one of the most unique character dining experiences at the Resort. The circular restaurant rotates (not spins!) slowly as you dine, giving you a glimpse inside the Living With the Land attraction that’s also in the pavilion. Guests dine on farm fresh options like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and even vegetables grown inside The Land pavilion. All the while, Guests are visited by the likes of Mickey, Pluto, Chip, and Dale in their farming best! When the restaurant reopened, it only did so for lunch and dinner, but today, Disney announced that breakfast would return.

JUST IN: Breakfast will return to the Garden Grill at EPCOT on June 14. Information about reservations will be shared soon. An update has been posted on the Disney World website. pic.twitter.com/0oiCSE8WLA — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 11, 2023

Breakfast is back! A post on Disney Eats states that Guests can “Kickstart your morning at EPCOT with tasty dishes and some of your favorite characters,” meaning that we’ll be seeing characters at breakfast as well. Menus have not been released yet, but Disney did include a photo of a breakfast skillet containing Mickey waffles, bacon, scrambled eggs, some kind of roast beef or brisket, hash browns, watermelon, and what looks like a fritter or pull-apart bread!

Breakfast will be available starting June 14, and Disney has yet to release a date to get reservations, so stay tuned to Disney and Inside the Magic for more updates!