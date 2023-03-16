Guide to Family-Style Dining at Disney World

With the literal hundreds of dining options to choose from on a Walt Disney World vacation, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. Not to mention the wide variety of TYPES of dining experiences; table service, quick service, buffet, family-style, dinner show, character dining… it’s a lot to think about!

If you’re traveling with a party that likes to share, enjoys the same kind of food, or just wants to try something a little different, some of the family-style dining options at Walt Disney World may be right for you. Family-style dining means that Guests are served larger portions of several dishes that they can share at the table instead of everyone ordering their own individual entree or walking up to a buffet with a massive selection.

Family-style dining can be a great option for character meals, as it decreases foot traffic around the restaurant or the chance of missing a character because you were at the buffet. You can ask for as many servings of each dish as you’d like, and it gives you a great opportunity to try new things that come to your table. You also don’t have to worry about other Guests touching food or sharing utensils, as you do at a buffet.

There are not a lot of family-style dining experiences at Walt Disney World, so let’s break down each of them and see if any are right for you and your party!

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

The newest family-style restaurant to join Disney World’s ranks, this Toy Story-themed BBQ joint opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, which is just a few days away! When it opens, Guests will be able to choose from a variety of options for their table, including The Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits, Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, Buttercup’s Beef Brisket, Cowpoke Corn on the Cob, and Slinky Doooooooooog’s Mac & Cheese. This will all be served in a colorful toybox setting designed by Andy himself!

Meals Offered: Lunch, Dinner

Location: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Cuisine: American, BBQ

Price: $45 per adult, $25 per child

‘Ohana

One of the most beloved restaurants at Walt Disney World, this spot inside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort serves up breakfast and dinner. Best Friends Breakfast featuring Lilo & Stitch has Guests dining on Polynesian versions of classics like Scrambled Eggs, Hawaiian-style Ham, and, of course, Mickey Waffles. Guests will also be greeted by Lilo, Stitch, Mickey, and Pluto as they dine. Dinner is a different affair, serving Polynesian and Asian fusion fare like Honey-Coriander Chicken Wings, Spicy Shrimp, Teriyaki Beef, and the famous ‘Ohana Noodles – oh, and you have to try the ‘Ohana Bread Pudding.

Meals Offered: Character Breakfast, Dinner

Character Breakfast, Dinner Location: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Cuisine: American, Polynesian

American, Polynesian Price: $45 per adult/$29 per child (Breakfast), $59 per adult/$38 per child (Dinner)

Whispering Canyon Cafe

This country kitchen serves up breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an environment ripe for shenanigans. The restaurant seems unassuming on the outside, but when you sit down at your table, the fun begins with oversized drink glasses and pony races (and don’t forget to ask for ketchup). Guests have the option of choosing from multiple skillets for their table, which are priced per person. For breakfast, enjoy country classics like Buttermilk-Cheddar Biscuits, Country Potatoes, and Pork Sausage Links. For lunch and dinner, skillets include offerings of Braised Pork Belly, Beef Brisket, Smashed Potatoes, and Buttered Corn. Whispering Canyon also has full a la carte menus for those who want their own entree, so you can easily share skillets without wasting food.

Meals Offered: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Location: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Cuisine: American, Southern

American, Southern Price: Varies. Skillets range from around $26 per person for breakfast and lunch and $38 per person for dinner.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

The most unique family-style restaurant in Walt Disney World, and that’s because it’s dinner AND a show! This two-hour show and dining experience will have your whole family hootin’ and hollerin’ over singing, dancing, and comedy. The country menu is served family-style to your table during the show and includes Cornbread, Fried Chicken, Pork Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Cowboy Beans, Strawberry Shortcake, and more. Unlimited beer, wine, and soft drinks are also included in the price. The show has three seatings a night, and everyone should do it at least once!

Meals Offered: Dinner Show

Dinner Show Location: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Cuisine: American, Southern

American, Southern Price: Varies depending on seating. Ranges from $66-$74 per adult and $39-$44 per child.

Liberty Tree Tavern & The Diamond Horseshoe

Located inside Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom, this classic and cozy tavern serves up Americana and comfort classics. Inspired by a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, Guests can enjoy a menu of Roasted Turkey, Pot Roast, Oven-roasted Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Stuffing, and Macaroni & Cheese. You can also explore six dining rooms dedicated to important figures in American history like Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross. Don’t forget to try the signature Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake!

This restaurant also shares a kitchen with The Diamond Horseshoe in the neighboring Frontierland and serves the same menu for the same price, so if reservations at Liberty Tree Tavern are all filled up, look there!

Meals Offered: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Location: The Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom Cuisine: American

American Price: $39 per adult and $21 per child (Lunch and dinner)

The Garden Grill Restaurant

Last but certainly not least, this fresh spot in EPCOT has the unique trait of being a revolving restaurant! Don’t worry, the restaurant rotates extremely slowly to give Guests a view of the Living With the Land attraction – it doesn’t spin. This harvest feast features vegetables grown right inside The Land pavilion in the Park and dishes like Barbecue-roasted Chicken, Grilled Beef with Chimichurri, Spoon Bread, Macaroni & Cheese, and Berry Short Cake. It’s also a character meal, so expect visits from Mickey, Pluto, Chip, and Dale! This tends to be one of the less busy character meals, so it’s a great alternative to a crowded spot like Chef Mickey’s.