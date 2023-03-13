Look Behind the Scenes at Disney’s NEWEST Restaurant

New and exciting things are happening at the Disney Parks, and Disney has released an exclusive look at one exciting project.

New offerings are gearing up for openings at Disney Parks around the world, including the reimagined Toontown in Disneyland, the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, and TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. One of these new offerings is Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the first table service restaurant inside Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The new family-style restaurant will serve up BBQ fare in a playful toybox setting. Featured menu items are to include Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits, Buttercup’s Beef Brisket, Slow-smoked Cauliflower, and more, including a variety of cocktails and desserts. Reservations for the restaurant opened on February 21, and the restaurant will fully open later this month on March 23.

Today, Disney released a video giving viewers a look inside Roundup Rodeo BBQ. In it, Culinary Director for Concept Development Brian Piasecki describes the restaurant’s story and how it went on to influence the menu and theming choices.

Following the theming of the rest of Toy Story Land, the restaurant is themed to be one of Andy’s creations. Guests will notice details like larger-than-life cardboard, tape, pencils, crayons, and other pieces that really make it feel like you’re inside something designed and built by a kid.

Piasecki also highlights his favorite menu items, including the Brisket, which is smoked for 36 hours, the Tomato and Pickled Red Onion Salad, and the Slinky Doooooooooog Mac & Cheese, which featured a special kind of pasta that would spring like Slinky Dog when Guests picked it up with their fork. The plant-based menu items are also highlighted, ensuring your entire party will have something to enjoy.

Check out the full video above and let us know if you’ll be dining at this brand-new location!