Disney Pulls Tarps Down, Reveals Restaurant Opening This Year

We’re getting close!

Disney Parks Blog officially announced the upcoming Walt Disney World Resort restaurant, Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, all the way back in 2019.

Unfortunately, like a lot of other projects at Disney, construction on the project was delayed during Disney World’s pandemic-related shutdown in 2020. This meant that its opening date was pushed back until 2022.

Of course, it’s 2023 now, and this restaurant has still not opened.

Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios immerses Guests in Andy’s backyard with their favorite characters from the films. Guests can enjoy three great rides as well as some unique atmosphere and theming as they make their way through the land.

Late last year, we finally got an official opening timeframe of “Spring 2023,” the same timeframe that Disney revealed for its upcoming TRON roller coaster, which actually just got its official date.

However, we’re still partially in the dark about Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ. Thankfully, as you can see below, Disney is gearing up to officially open this eatery very soon:

Final theming touches going on Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Toy Story Land.

Final theming touches going on Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Toy Story Land. pic.twitter.com/CTF4dLlxRJ — ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) January 10, 2023

These tarps were hiding a mural of various Toy Story characters liek Woody and Jessie as you can see below:

Scaffolding down at Roundup Rodeo BBQ!

Scaffolding down at Roundup Rodeo BBQ! pic.twitter.com/l0GwEsfIZo — Phil • The Horizoneer (@TheHorizoneer) January 13, 2023

Disney Parks Blog has previously described the Toy Story-themed restaurant as:

In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo. Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

What’s your favorite part of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?