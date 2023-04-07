Disney Plans to Retheme Damaged Classic EPCOT Attraction

An EPCOT attraction is getting a major retheme, according to the latest reports.

Walt Disney World Resort is continuing to grow, and there are significant plans for expansion and much more in the future for Disney Parks. Of course, Disney fans look toward major attractions, like the newly-opened TRON Lightcycle / Run and the coming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (replacing Splash Mountain), as well as major land upgrades, such as the teased “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” expansion at Magic Kingdom Park and the replacement for Dinoland, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, but it doesn’t stop there.

EPCOT has been in the midst of major expansions for several years now, and the Disney Park just opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind last May, but it doesn’t seem that Disney is stopping there.

The Walt Disney World Resort theme park was originally envisioned by Walt Disney as a real-life city of the future. EPCOT is divided into four main sections: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.

The World Showcase is a collection of pavilions that represent different countries from around the world. Each pavilion showcases the culture, food, and architecture of its respective country, and features shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Some of the countries represented in the World Showcase include Mexico, Canada, China, and Norway.

A recently-filed permit seems to show that Disney has major plans for the Canada Pavilion moving forward. The contractor is MLC Theming, which handles a lot of theming projects at Walt Disney World, and the area listed is in Canada.

There have been rumors that l’Hote du Canada and Le Cellier in Canada could be getting a major makeover, and it looks like that might finally be coming to fruition. No closing date has been announced, but it wouldn’t be surprising if these closed down for a few months to make way for some updates to their theming. Recently, many Disney World Guests noticed that the pavilion was “in need of repair” due to damages, so this may be Disney’s way in addressing these issues and changing some of the theming, as well.

This permit doesn’t specify that this construction project will be for this experience and restaurant, as Canada Far and Wide in Circle Vision 3-D is also located in the pavilion, but it does show that Disney has plans for updates to the EPCOT area in the future.

