FULL EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Menus Released

As the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts draws to a close, Guests are already seeing signs of the next festival – the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. From March 1 to July 5, 2023, EPCOT will be transformed into a living garden of flowers, food, and more.
Today, Disney Parks Blog released the full menus for the 15 Outdoor Kitchens that will be featured at this year’s event. The menus feature brand new eats as well as the return of a few beloved classics. The Garden Graze food stroll was also announced as returning; Guests can get a stamp on their festival passport for five featured menu items (there are 11 to choose from) and then redeem an exclusive treat from Pineapple Promenade.
Some booths are also featuring split menus, featuring seasonal ingredients that will only be available for certain portions of the festival. Check out what we can look forward to below and get ready to plan your perfect culinary journey around the World Showcase and Future World.
EPCOT Farmers Feast
Early Bloom Menu (Available March 1 through April 8)
- Chilled Potato and Leek Soup “Vichyssoise” with bacon lardons, potato croutons, chive oil, and crispy leeks
- Char-grilled Bison Ribeye with creamy leek fondue, red wine butter sauce, and whipped red wine goat cheese
- Spice Cake with cream cheese icing and candied pecans and parsnip
- Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin
Springtime Menu (Available April 9 through May 20)
- Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta with marinated peppers, zucchini, squash, artichokes, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta
- Grilled Swordfish with crushed fingerling potatoes, pea and mint purée, grilled asparagus, and lemon beurre Blanc
- Strawberry Rhubarb Upside-down Cake with crème fraîche whipped cream
Summer Solstice Menu (Available May 20 through July 5)
- Tomato and Red Onion Panzanella with avocado, burrata cheese, and fresh basil
- Barbecued Seared Pork Tenderloin with summer succotash, herb butter, and grapefruit vinaigrette
- Sweet Corn Crème Brûlée with corn biscotti
Beverages (Available throughout entire festival):
- Collective Arts Brewing Blueberry & Elderberry Sparkling Hard Tea
- Ghost Mary: Translucent Bloody Mary with Boyd & Blair Cucumber Vodka, tomato water, horseradish, celery salt, and a hint of pepper
BRUNCHCOT
Food Items:
- Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta
- Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with brown gravy and sweet corn salsa
- Lox Benedict on Everything Focaccia with everything-spiced cream cheese, shallots, crispy capers, and hollandaise
- Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon
Beverages:
- Froot Loops Shake (Non-alcoholic)
- Peach Bellini
- Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew Cocktail with milk, Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur, and vanilla vodka
The Citrus Blossom
Food Items:
- Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange chile sauce
- Citrus Baked Brie with preserved lemon marmalade, limoncello-macerated blueberries, and spiced marcona almonds
- Lemon Meringue Pie: Lemon curd, lemon mousse, and toasted meringue
Beverages:
- Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (Non-alcoholic)
- UFO Beer Co. Citrus Hazy Wheat Beer
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Citrus Honey Cream Ale
- Parish Brewing Co. Drive Thru: Orange Octane Imperial Sour
- Bella Strada Spritz
- Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy
- Beer Flight
Novelty:
- Orange Bird Bundle featuring “The Orange Bird” Little Golden Book and souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup
Florida Fresh
Food Items:
- Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and spicy corn chips
- Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese
- Blackened Fish Slider with roasted tomatoes, watercress, and citrus remoulade on brioche
- Watermelon Salad with blueberries, pickled red onions, balsamic, and feta
- Florida Strawberry Shortcake
Beverages:
- Cucumber Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic)
- Cucumber Watermelon Slushy with gin
Refreshment Outpost
Food Items:
- Pineapple Skewer with Tajin seasoning
- Tangerine Soft-serve
- Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and cream soda
Beverages:
- Lavender Martini: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with Lavender and Lemon
- Lexington Brewing Tangerine Cream Ale
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Grand Cherry Hard Cider
- Southern Tier Brewing Co. Juice Jolt IPA
BAUERNMARKT: FARMER’S MARKET
Food Items:
- Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce
- Potato Pancake with caramelized ham, onions, and herb sour cream
- Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted gruyère cheese
- Warm Cheese Strudel with mixed berries
Beverages:
- Bitburger Premium Pils
- Stiegl Brewery Radler Raspberry
- Flensburger Dunkel
- Apfelschaumwein: Sparkling wine and apple liqueur
- Beer Flight
Magnolia Terrace
Food Items:
- Muffuletta Panini with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and Swiss with olive salad
- Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille sausage and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice
- Crawfish Pie
- Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
Beverages:
- Bayou Cocktail: Bayou Spiced Rum, coconut rum, fruit punch, and orange juice
- Central 28 Beer Co. Pretty Things Ale
- Wicked Weed Brewing Day Light American Light Ale
- Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA
- Beer Flight
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Food Items:
- Hummus Trio: Traditional hummus, red beet and black garlic hummus, and avocado-herb hummus with Moroccan bread and crispy papadam
- Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake
Beverages:
- Pomegranate Mimosa
- Keel Farms Strawberry Elderflower Hard Cider
- Bold Rock Tangerine Hard Cider
- 3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider
- Cider Flight
La Isla Fresca
Food Items:
- Braised Oxtail with pigeon pea rice
- Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewer with BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice, mango salsa, and coconut-lime sauce
- Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut
Beverages:
- Tropical Breeze: Minute Maid Lemonade, grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)
- Islamorada Beer Company Coconut Key Lime Ale
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Tropical Perception White Sangria
- Tropical Breeze with Don Q Límon Rum
Northern Bloom
Food Items:
- Seared Scallops with French green beans, butter potatoes, brown butter vinaigrette, and Nueske’s Applewood-smoked Bacon
- Beef Tenderloin Tips, mushroom bordelaise sauce, and whipped potatoes with garden vegetables
- Chocolate Maple Whisky Cake
Beverages:
- Maple Popcorn Shake (Non-alcoholic)
- Collective Arts Brewing Honey Lager
- Glutenberg Blonde Ale, Montreal
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Apricot with Maple Syrup
- Maple Popcorn Shake with Tap 357 Maple Rye Whisky
- Beer Flight
Trowel & Trellis Hosted by IMPOSSIBLE
Food Items:
- Boneless IMPOSSIBLE Korean Short Rib with cilantro-lime rice, Danmuji slaw, and kimchee mayonnaise
- IMPOSSIBLE Lumpia with Thai sweet chili sauce
- Chocolate Cake with black currant ganache, mixed berry compote, and chocolate ice cream
Beverages:
- Twinings Iced Green Tea with Cranberry and Lime (Non-alcoholic)
- Parish Brewing Co. Bloom Hazy IPA
- J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié
- Twinings Iced Green Tea with cranberry and lime with Hangar 1 Makrut Vodka served in a mason jar
The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board
Food Items:
- Chicken and Waffles: Crispy honey-brined chicken and honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey
- Pollinator Flatbread with honey-whipped mascarpone, honey caramelized onions, blueberry gastrique, prosciutto, honey-whipped goat cheese, arugula, honey vinaigrette, and bee pollen
- Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with honey whipped cream, whipped honey, crystalized honey, honeycomb, dehydrated honey, and fennel pollen meringue kisses
Beverages:
- Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with streusel (Non-alcoholic)
- B. Nektar New Wave Lemonade Mead
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine
- Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with blueberry vodka and streusel
Pineapple Promenade
Food Items:
- Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips
- DOLE Whip
Beverages:
- Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)
- DOLE Whip with Fanta (Non-alcoholic)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe
- BrewDog Hazy Jane IPA
- Urban Artifact Teak Tropical American Fruit Tart
- Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine
- DOLE Whip topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur
- Pineapple Beer Flight
Jardin de Fiestas
Food Items:
- Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza: House-made masa tortillas with squash blossoms, bacon, onion, zucchini, and cheese
- Taco Vampiro: Barbacoa Beef in a Corn Tortilla with crispy grilled monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites
Beverages:
- Mala Hierba Margarita: Centinela Tequila Reposado, elderflower-chamomile tea, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, and UNA Flower-infused Vodka with a chile salt rim
- Cristal Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice, and orange liqueur in a souvenir cup
- Craft Mexican Lager
Lotus House
Food Items:
- Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce
- House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons
- Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings
Beverages:
- Classic Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic)
- Cherry Blossom Pilsner Draft Beer
- Kung Fu Master: Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water
- Tang Dynasty: Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Gold, light rum, strawberry, piña colada mix, soda water, and white boba pearls
- Tropical Moon: Smirnoff Vodka, Triple Sec, passion fruit, soda water and white boba pearls
Primavera Kitchen
Food Items:
- Caesar con Gamberett: Baby gem lettuce, shrimp, Caesar dressing, and crispy bread crumble
- Tortelloni Primavera: Spinach tortelloni, sweet butter, pancetta, corn, peas, and fava beans
- Budino alle Nocciole: Chocolate-hazelnut pudding with cookie crumble
Beverages:
- Peroni Pilsner
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Italian Sangria red or white
- Italian Margarita with limoncello and tequila
Hanami
Food Items:
- Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in sweet rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut
- Hanami Sushi: Assorted Nigiri sushi with lemon-cured salmon, soy-marinated tuna, and cured mackerel
- Creamy Shrimp Udon: Udon soup with shrimp and spring vegetables
Beverages:
- Sakura Cherry Blossom Pilsner
- Hakushika Hana Kohaku Plum Sake: Junmai Ginjo blended with Japanese plum
- Nigori Dragon Fruit Sake Cocktail
Fleur de Lys
Food Items:
- Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic
- Daube de Boeuf à la Provençal, Compote de Tomate au Romarin Gnocchi à la Niçoise: Provençal-style braised beef, rosemary tomato, and niçoise gnocchi
- Tarte Chocolat Mogador: Chocolate tart with Valrhona single origin chocolate brownie, walnuts, and raspberry coulis served warm
- Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel
Beverages:
- Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 Draft Beer
- VeRy Raspberry: Rosé wine with natural raspberry flavor
- Kir àla Poire: French sparkling wine with Monin desert pear
- La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and white and red cranberry juices