FULL EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Menus Released

As the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts draws to a close, Guests are already seeing signs of the next festival – the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. From March 1 to July 5, 2023, EPCOT will be transformed into a living garden of flowers, food, and more.

Today, Disney Parks Blog released the full menus for the 15 Outdoor Kitchens that will be featured at this year’s event. The menus feature brand new eats as well as the return of a few beloved classics. The Garden Graze food stroll was also announced as returning; Guests can get a stamp on their festival passport for five featured menu items (there are 11 to choose from) and then redeem an exclusive treat from Pineapple Promenade.

Some booths are also featuring split menus, featuring seasonal ingredients that will only be available for certain portions of the festival. Check out what we can look forward to below and get ready to plan your perfect culinary journey around the World Showcase and Future World.

EPCOT Farmers Feast

Early Bloom Menu (Available March 1 through April 8)

Chilled Potato and Leek Soup “Vichyssoise” with bacon lardons, potato croutons, chive oil, and crispy leeks

Char-grilled Bison Ribeye with creamy leek fondue, red wine butter sauce, and whipped red wine goat cheese

Spice Cake with cream cheese icing and candied pecans and parsnip

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin

Springtime Menu (Available April 9 through May 20)

Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta with marinated peppers, zucchini, squash, artichokes, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta

Grilled Swordfish with crushed fingerling potatoes, pea and mint purée, grilled asparagus, and lemon beurre Blanc

Strawberry Rhubarb Upside-down Cake with crème fraîche whipped cream

Summer Solstice Menu (Available May 20 through July 5)

Tomato and Red Onion Panzanella with avocado, burrata cheese, and fresh basil

Barbecued Seared Pork Tenderloin with summer succotash, herb butter, and grapefruit vinaigrette

Sweet Corn Crème Brûlée with corn biscotti

Beverages (Available throughout entire festival):

Collective Arts Brewing Blueberry & Elderberry Sparkling Hard Tea

Ghost Mary: Translucent Bloody Mary with Boyd & Blair Cucumber Vodka, tomato water, horseradish, celery salt, and a hint of pepper

BRUNCHCOT

Food Items:

Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta

Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with brown gravy and sweet corn salsa

Lox Benedict on Everything Focaccia with everything-spiced cream cheese, shallots, crispy capers, and hollandaise

Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon

Beverages:

Froot Loops Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Peach Bellini

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew Cocktail with milk, Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur, and vanilla vodka

The Citrus Blossom

Food Items:

Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange chile sauce

Citrus Baked Brie with preserved lemon marmalade, limoncello-macerated blueberries, and spiced marcona almonds

Lemon Meringue Pie: Lemon curd, lemon mousse, and toasted meringue

Beverages:

Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (Non-alcoholic)

UFO Beer Co. Citrus Hazy Wheat Beer

81Bay Brewing Co. Citrus Honey Cream Ale

Parish Brewing Co. Drive Thru: Orange Octane Imperial Sour

Bella Strada Spritz

Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy

Beer Flight

Novelty:

Orange Bird Bundle featuring “The Orange Bird” Little Golden Book and souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup

Florida Fresh

Food Items:

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and spicy corn chips

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese

Blackened Fish Slider with roasted tomatoes, watercress, and citrus remoulade on brioche

Watermelon Salad with blueberries, pickled red onions, balsamic, and feta

Florida Strawberry Shortcake

Beverages:

Cucumber Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic)

Cucumber Watermelon Slushy with gin

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Pineapple Skewer with Tajin seasoning

Tangerine Soft-serve

Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and cream soda

Beverages:

Lavender Martini: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with Lavender and Lemon

Lexington Brewing Tangerine Cream Ale

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Grand Cherry Hard Cider

Southern Tier Brewing Co. Juice Jolt IPA

BAUERNMARKT: FARMER’S MARKET

Food Items:

Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce

Potato Pancake with caramelized ham, onions, and herb sour cream

Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted gruyère cheese

Warm Cheese Strudel with mixed berries

Beverages:

Bitburger Premium Pils

Stiegl Brewery Radler Raspberry

Flensburger Dunkel

Apfelschaumwein: Sparkling wine and apple liqueur

Beer Flight

Magnolia Terrace

Food Items:

Muffuletta Panini with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and Swiss with olive salad

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille sausage and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice

Crawfish Pie

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Beverages:

Bayou Cocktail: Bayou Spiced Rum, coconut rum, fruit punch, and orange juice

Central 28 Beer Co. Pretty Things Ale

Wicked Weed Brewing Day Light American Light Ale

Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Food Items:

Hummus Trio: Traditional hummus, red beet and black garlic hummus, and avocado-herb hummus with Moroccan bread and crispy papadam

Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake

Beverages:

Pomegranate Mimosa

Keel Farms Strawberry Elderflower Hard Cider

Bold Rock Tangerine Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider

Cider Flight

La Isla Fresca

Food Items:

Braised Oxtail with pigeon pea rice

Sugar Cane Shrimp Skewer with BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice, mango salsa, and coconut-lime sauce

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut

Beverages:

Tropical Breeze: Minute Maid Lemonade, grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)

Islamorada Beer Company Coconut Key Lime Ale

Florida Orange Groves Winery Tropical Perception White Sangria

Tropical Breeze with Don Q Límon Rum

Northern Bloom

Food Items:

Seared Scallops with French green beans, butter potatoes, brown butter vinaigrette, and Nueske’s Applewood-smoked Bacon

Beef Tenderloin Tips, mushroom bordelaise sauce, and whipped potatoes with garden vegetables

Chocolate Maple Whisky Cake

Beverages:

Maple Popcorn Shake (Non-alcoholic)

Collective Arts Brewing Honey Lager

Glutenberg Blonde Ale, Montreal

81Bay Brewing Co. Apricot with Maple Syrup

Maple Popcorn Shake with Tap 357 Maple Rye Whisky

Beer Flight

Trowel & Trellis Hosted by IMPOSSIBLE

Food Items:

Boneless IMPOSSIBLE Korean Short Rib with cilantro-lime rice, Danmuji slaw, and kimchee mayonnaise

IMPOSSIBLE Lumpia with Thai sweet chili sauce

Chocolate Cake with black currant ganache, mixed berry compote, and chocolate ice cream

Beverages:

Twinings Iced Green Tea with Cranberry and Lime (Non-alcoholic)

Parish Brewing Co. Bloom Hazy IPA

J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié

Twinings Iced Green Tea with cranberry and lime with Hangar 1 Makrut Vodka served in a mason jar

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board

Food Items:

Chicken and Waffles: Crispy honey-brined chicken and honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey

Pollinator Flatbread with honey-whipped mascarpone, honey caramelized onions, blueberry gastrique, prosciutto, honey-whipped goat cheese, arugula, honey vinaigrette, and bee pollen

Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with honey whipped cream, whipped honey, crystalized honey, honeycomb, dehydrated honey, and fennel pollen meringue kisses

Beverages:

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with streusel (Non-alcoholic)

B. Nektar New Wave Lemonade Mead

Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with blueberry vodka and streusel

Pineapple Promenade

Food Items:

Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips

DOLE Whip

Beverages:

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

DOLE Whip with Fanta (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe

BrewDog Hazy Jane IPA

Urban Artifact Teak Tropical American Fruit Tart

Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

DOLE Whip topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Pineapple Beer Flight

Jardin de Fiestas

Food Items:

Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza: House-made masa tortillas with squash blossoms, bacon, onion, zucchini, and cheese

Taco Vampiro: Barbacoa Beef in a Corn Tortilla with crispy grilled monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites

Beverages:

Mala Hierba Margarita: Centinela Tequila Reposado, elderflower-chamomile tea, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, and UNA Flower-infused Vodka with a chile salt rim

Cristal Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice, and orange liqueur in a souvenir cup

Craft Mexican Lager

Lotus House

Food Items:

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings

Beverages:

Classic Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Cherry Blossom Pilsner Draft Beer

Kung Fu Master: Tito’s Vodka, Triple Sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water

Tang Dynasty: Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Gold, light rum, strawberry, piña colada mix, soda water, and white boba pearls

Tropical Moon: Smirnoff Vodka, Triple Sec, passion fruit, soda water and white boba pearls

Primavera Kitchen

Food Items:

Caesar con Gamberett: Baby gem lettuce, shrimp, Caesar dressing, and crispy bread crumble

Tortelloni Primavera: Spinach tortelloni, sweet butter, pancetta, corn, peas, and fava beans

Budino alle Nocciole: Chocolate-hazelnut pudding with cookie crumble

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Prosecco

Moscato

Italian Sangria red or white

Italian Margarita with limoncello and tequila

Hanami

Food Items:

Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in sweet rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut

Hanami Sushi: Assorted Nigiri sushi with lemon-cured salmon, soy-marinated tuna, and cured mackerel

Creamy Shrimp Udon: Udon soup with shrimp and spring vegetables

Beverages:

Sakura Cherry Blossom Pilsner

Hakushika Hana Kohaku Plum Sake: Junmai Ginjo blended with Japanese plum

Nigori Dragon Fruit Sake Cocktail

Fleur de Lys

Food Items:

Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic

Daube de Boeuf à la Provençal, Compote de Tomate au Romarin Gnocchi à la Niçoise: Provençal-style braised beef, rosemary tomato, and niçoise gnocchi

Tarte Chocolat Mogador: Chocolate tart with Valrhona single origin chocolate brownie, walnuts, and raspberry coulis served warm

Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel

Beverages: