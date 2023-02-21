New Park Additions Going Up in EPCOT Ahead of Festival

Disney’s horticulture team has started gearing up for EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival.

The festival runs from March 1 to July 5 this year, and is a Guest favorite festival to usher in spring. Like other EPCOT festivals, Flower & Garden offers unique food and beverage options from around the world. Guests can pick up a passport at the Main Entrance that will have a list of the available options and where they can be found throughout the Park.

As the Festival of the Arts winds down, the iconic Flower & Garden topiaries are starting to pop up around the World Showcase. These are statues shaped to look like various Disney characters. Each statue is placed in its relevant area around the Park, so Guests can expect to see characters like Tinkerbell in the United Kingdom and Anna and Elsa in the Norway Pavilion. New this year will be topiaries of the Madrigal family from Disney’s Encanto (2021).

Several of the outdoor kitchens have also been set up around the Park for the festival’s food and beverage offerings. Each EPCOT festival utilizes pop-up style booths throughout the World Showcase and Future World to provide their seasonal festival offerings to Guests. In Future World, each booth offers a unique selection of food, so one booth will offer something like different flavored donuts and another booth will offer a selection of macaroni & cheese flavors. Throughout the World Showcase these offerings get more cultural with international offerings, including options like Australian and Brazilian inspired dishes and drinks. The festival also hosts the outdoor Garden Rocks Concert Series for Guests to have the chance to see some of their favorite performers live with just a Park ticket.

The topiaries, butterfly garden, and various floral designs throughout the park make the International Flower & Garden Festival one of EPCOT’s prettiest festivals, drawing Guests from all over the world to see what the team at EPCOT can do. It also makes it a perfect time to ride Living with the Land, a relaxing boat tour that takes riders through various scenes depicting crops of food and fish grown and bred by a team at EPCOT, much of which is actually used for various food items throughout the Parks.

Have you been to EPCOT’s Flower & Garden Festival? Which EPCOT festival is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!