Disney Upgrades EPCOT Festival to Become More Appealing to Guests

The annual EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival officially returned to EPCOT on March 2 and Guests have been enjoying fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, beautiful topiaries, and fun-filled entertainment.

For this year’s Flower and Garden Festival, Guests can look forward to a few brand new topiaries just for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary! One of the new topiaries will be displayed at the entrance of EPCOT and will feature Goofy and a 50th-themed birthday cake.

In addition to new topiaries, Guests will also see classic character topiaries like in year’s past such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Germany pavilion and Lumiere and Cogsworth at the front of the brand-new expansion to the France pavilion.

As we are a few months into the Festival, the flowers began to look a bit dismal and dull due to the hot Florida sun. The good news is Disney just replanted some of the flower gardens and they look brand-new!

Bioreconstruct shared a side by side photo on Twitter, showcasing how much difference a little replanting makes! The garden is much brighter and bolder now that Disney made the upgrade. Per their Tweet:

EPCOT West side floral mural on May 21 and today after a recent replanting. Flower and Garden Festival ends July 4.

In addition to looking at the beautiful flower beds and topiaries throughout World Showcase, Guests can also visit the fan-favorite outdoor kitchens, where Guests can indulge in food from all around the world. Disney describes the outdoor kitchens at the Flower and Garden Festival as:

Embark on a mouthwatering mission to taste your way around a healthy, wholesome smorgasbord during EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Bon appétit! World Showcase at EPCOT plays host to the Festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens, each offering a specialty menu of creative cuisine and libations. Savor, sip and satisfy appetites large and small!

