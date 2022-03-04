Disney Guest Denied Souvenir Mason Jar, Unless They Purchase Alcoholic Beverage

The annual EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival officially returned to EPCOT on March 2 and Guests have been enjoying fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, beautiful topiaries, and fun-filled entertainment.

One of the most popular items offered during these festivals is the souvenir glasses. For this year’s Flower and Garden Festival, the Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible food booth is offering a souvenir mason jar, served with an alcoholic beverage.

In year’s past, Guests were able to purchase the souvenir mason jar with the non-alcoholic version of the beverage, or without the beverage at all. However, it seems this year those rules have changed a bit.

The Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible food booth is offering a Twinings Energizing Matcha Cranberry & Lime Green Tea with lime vodka, served in a mason jar. There is also a non-alcoholic version, but the menu does not state this one comes in a mason jar.

Disney World Guest Victoria J. told Inside the Magic that they recently visited the 2022 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival and attempted to purchase the souvenir mason jar, but asked if they could get it with the non-alcoholic version of the tea. Unfortunately, they were denied.

“I asked for the non alcoholic tea in a mason jar,” Victoria told Inside the Magic. “I was willing to pay the full price”, but she was told that the mason jars are for only for the alcoholic version.

For reference, this is what last year’s souvenir mason jar looked like:

Therefore, it seems that this year, in order to purchase the mason jar you must be 21+ and have to purchase the alcoholic beverage.

More on 2022 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival

For this year’s Flower and Garden Festival, Guests can look forward to a few brand new topiaries just for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary! One of the new topiaries will be displayed at the entrance of EPCOT and will feature Goofy and a 50th-themed birthday cake.

In addition to new topiaries, Guests will also see classic character topiaries like in year’s past such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Germany pavilion and Lumiere and Cogsworth at the front of the brand-new expansion to the France pavilion.

Disney will also bring back the fan-favorite outdoor kitchens, where Guests can indulge in food from all around the world. Disney describes the outdoor kitchens at the Flower and Garden Festival as:

Embark on a mouthwatering mission to taste your way around a healthy, wholesome smorgasbord during EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Bon appétit!

World Showcase at EPCOT plays host to the Festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens, each offering a specialty menu of creative cuisine and libations. Savor, sip and satisfy appetites large and small!

