Popular Concert Series Returns to EPCOT Festival, Line-Up Announced!

The annual EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival officially returns next year to EPCOT on March 2 and will run through July 4, giving Disney World Guests 125 days to enjoy fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, beautiful topiaries, and fun-filled entertainment.

Also returning to the festival is the fan-favorite Garden Rocks Concert Series, with new and returning bands!

The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series is finally returning to the 2022 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival after being canceled in year’s past due to the ongoing pandemic. Disney Parks Blog just shared:

Get your air guitars ready, because the popular Garden Rocks Concert Series returns to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March! New this year, internationally recognized artists will bring the groove to the America Gardens Theater stage Friday-Monday, while local Orlando bands step into the spotlight Tuesday-Thursday.

If you are not familiar, Disney describes the Garden Rocks Concert Series as:

Move your feet to some of the hottest beats during EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Concerts take place at the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion.

Now, Guests have something to look forward to this year as Disney released the full line-up that Guests can experience during 2022’s EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, including Rick Springfield, The Pointer Sisters, Simple Plan, and the Plain White T’s!

The concert line-up is as follows:

March 4-5 – The Guess Who

March 6-7 – Rick Springfield

March 11-12 – Melina Leon – NEW to Garden Rocks

March 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice, currently on tour with Billy Joel – NEW

March 20-21 – Kool & The Gang – NEW to Garden Rocks

March 25-28 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO

April 1-2 – The Spinners

April 3-4 – The Pointer Sisters

April 8-9 – Blue October – NEW to Garden Rocks

April 15-16 – Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston – NEW

April 17-18 – Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles

April 22-23 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

April 24-25 – Claudia Leitte – NEW

April 29-30 – Berlin

May 1-2 – TobyMac

May 6-7 – Blood, Sweat & Tears

May 8-9 – The Commodores – NEW to Garden Rocks

May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett – NEW

May 20-21 – A Flock Of Seagulls

May 22-23 – Collin Raye – NEW

May 27-28 – Thelma Houston – NEW

May 29-30 – Little River Band

June 3-6 – Simple Plan

June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

June 17-20 – Plain White T’s

That’s not all though because Walt Disney World’s website states that more performers will be added soon! Inside the Magic will update you as Disney updates the concert line-up.

More on 2022 EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival

For this year’s Flower and Garden Festival, Guests can look forward to a few brand new topiaries just for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary! One of the new topiaries will be displayed at the entrance of EPCOT and will feature Goofy and a 50th-themed birthday cake.

In addition to new topiaries, Guests will also see classic character topiaries like in year’s past such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Germany pavilion and Lumiere and Cogsworth at the front of the brand-new expansion to the France pavilion.

Disney will also bring back the fan-favorite outdoor kitchens, where Guests can indulge in food from all around the world. Disney describes the outdoor kitchens at the Flower and Garden Festival as:

Embark on a mouthwatering mission to taste your way around a healthy, wholesome smorgasbord during EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Bon appétit! World Showcase at EPCOT plays host to the Festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens, each offering a specialty menu of creative cuisine and libations. Savor, sip and satisfy appetites large and small!

