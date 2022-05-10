Disney Concert Performance Suffers Cancelation, Replacement Put in Place

The annual EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival is currently ongoing at EPCOT. The festival has been running since March 2 and will run through July 4, giving Disney World Guests 125 days to enjoy fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, beautiful topiaries, and fun-filled entertainment.

One of the big perks of the Flower and Garden Festival is the Garden Rocks Concert Series which brings in big name performers to the American stage in the World Showcase. The popular Garden Rocks Concert Series returned to the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival after being canceled in year’s past due to the ongoing pandemic. Disney Parks Blog noted this when the concerts were announced to return.

Get your air guitars ready, because the popular Garden Rocks Concert Series returns to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March! New this year, internationally recognized artists will bring the groove to the America Gardens Theater stage Friday-Monday, while local Orlando bands step into the spotlight Tuesday-Thursday. Move your feet to some of the hottest beats during EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Concerts take place at the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion.

It has now been confirmed that Flock of Seagulls will not be performing. It seems that the reasoning is “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Tony Orlando is replacing the group on May 20 and 21. Below is the remaining schedule.

May 13-14 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett – NEW

May 20-21 – Tony Orlando

May 22-23 – Collin Raye – NEW

May 27-28 – Thelma Houston – NEW

May 29-30 – Little River Band

June 3-6 – Simple Plan

June 10-13 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

June 17-20 – Plain White T’s

At the moment, select Guests have been able to preview Guardians of the Galaxy: Comic Rewind, and rave reviews are rolling in about the Marvel coaster. It will officially open on Memorial Day weekend on May 27, which will couple perfectly with the ongoing Flower and Garden Festival.

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

Have you been enjoying the Flower and Garden Festival at EPCOT this year?

