Magical Express Demanded by Disney Guests

Walt Disney World is known as the place where dreams come true, but many Guests have found themselves quite disillusioned as changes and new regulations continue to change how they experience the Parks. Although the Parks are still fun and exciting to visit, many claim that some of the magic has been lost due to unfair practices and the removal of important services.

It’s no secret that the Disney World we know today is 50 shades different than the one that existed a mere five years ago, some would even call it “unrecognizable.” However, for all the changes and construction still going on in the Parks, there seems to be one thing that would make things more bearable in the eyes of the Guests.

Bring Back the Magical Express

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked the question, “What’s a service that you wish Walt Disney World offered before or during your trip? Something that would make your trip easier or more fun?” While there were several different options, one service in particular seemed to take the majority by storm.

The service was a giant shuttle that took Guests to and from the airport and the Walt Disney World Resort hotels. During its 16 year run, multitudes of Disney Park Guests had a complementary form of transport any time they stayed on property. So what possessed Disney to get rid of it?

The Magical Express was one of many necessary perks Bob Chapek took away, and fans have been pining for it to come back ever since. Needless to say, the Reddit thread is positively stuffed with Park-goers who share the same sentiment.

u/Impossible-Bit-5304 writes,

"I don't think there was ever a better add-on service offered for free (yeah yeah I know we all paid for it built in) that was as convenient as this was. And helped build excitement for the coming trip." To which u/thethurstonhowell replies, "It's really the convenience. We start every trip flying in early. We are outside the airport at 9:30ish. and Having to go to the hotel when your room isn't even ready, just to drop bags, then catch resort transportation, takes up time and energy I'd rather be burning in the parks." Both commenters serve as accurate representations of the general consensus. The Magical Express really was one of the most utilized and incredibly essential benefits of staying on Park property. Even years after its removal, many fans still can't figure out what made Disney (Chapek) want to get rid of it. u/PrincessOfWales aptly shares that sentiment when they add, "I think I can usually follow the money to understand the thinking on these decisions, but I just do not get this one. The infrastructure was already there and now they're just letting another company charge guests for it without even attempting to charge for it themselves? It adds so much friction to a vacation, I do not understand why they did this." Disney has brought its fans some of the most magical experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort, but some of the company's decisions have not been for the good of their Guests. With Disney execs reportedly wanting to "listen to their audience," how long will it be till we see the return of Disney's Magical Express, if we ever see it at all?

