TikTok Confirms Disney’s Next Fairytale

For an entire century, Disney has built their empire of dreams on the shoulders of fairytales and fantasy. By bringing unforgettable stories like Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and more to life on the big screen, the Walt Disney Company has become synonymous with timeless tales from our childhood. However, their next adaptation might not be so magical.

It’s already been confirmed that Disney is getting back to their roots with the creation of Wish a film that many might say takes a more conservative approach to the contemporary Disney formula. However, Disney might already have the follow-up to the upcoming animated feature. Even more surprising is that its plot might have been staring us in the face for decades.

Disney’s Bluebeard

Reportedly, Disney is in the process of adapting the French fairytale, Bluebeard, to the big screen at some point next year. While the tale of a murderous monster and his bloody chamber full of severed heads might be decidedly un-Disney to some, what they might not know is that they’ve been fed that exact same narrative any time they walk into Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

The original story concerns a young beauty who marries a charming and very wealthy ogre with the titular blue beard. Instead of the expected Beauty-and-the-Beast-inspired narrative, the heroine makes a horrific discovery as she learns what happened to the seven brides that came before her. Plot aside, could Disney really have interest in such a gory tale?

A Darker Shade of Bluebeard

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most iconic rides in the history of the Disney Parks, and @mr.unofficialceo makes the perfect analysis of both Disney’s adaptation of Bluebeard and the original drafts of the iconic dark ride. The question is, does this truly tie into a film adaptation?

As uncovered in the video above, the mansion heavily relies on elements from the original story, albeit with a gender-swapped lead. Could the upcoming Haunted Mansion film share that quality as well, or maybe the inverse is true and Disney’s animated variant will borrow the ride’s ghoulish influence? We won’t know for sure until a trailer drops, but signs are pointing to “Yes.”

Do you think Disney’ is going dark? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!