Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Gets Surprising Rating

This isn’t your Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion.

Related: Classic Disney Attraction Receives Spooky Upgrade

Let’s be honest. The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney Parks has a spooky level of about 4 out of 10. While the slow-moving dark ride is a classic, it isn’t a terrifying experience. Perhaps for the younger crowd, but for the most part, Guests aren’t coming off the ride traumatized, unlike Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. The “not-so-scary” Disney appeal to the ride is more entertaining than frightening. However, the new movie based on the attraction might give audiences something to scream about.

After the 2003 version starring Eddie Murphy was a disappointment, fans were surprised to learn that Disney would be rebooting the concept and making a brand new adaptation of The Hunted Mansion twenty years later. The new movie is directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People creator) and written by Katie Dippold (Ghostbusters (2016) and Parks and Recreation). The attraction itself has 999 happy haunts, and it feels like the film will have 999 talented actors. It features a large star-studded cast, such as Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, and many more.

The new movie has no connections to the previous one as it is a new attempt at bringing the iconic Disney Parks attraction to the big screen. The earlier version of the film was very family-friendly and got a PG rating. However, Haunted Mansion (2023) promises to be spookier than the last, seeing how its rating is PG-13.

According to the MPA rating, the film contains “some thematic elements and scary action,” which is enough to gain the same rating that only a handful of other Disney films have gotten before.

Related: Ghost Harass Guests Outside of the Haunted Mansion During Halfway To Halloween

During D23 last year, Simien told fans that the studio permitted him to be scary. While most moviegoers know that a PG-13 rating doesn’t mean it will be the most horrifying film, it does kick things up a notch compared to the Eddie Murphy film.

Fans will discover how spooky Haunted Mansion (2023) will be when it materializes in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Are you happy to see the movie getting a PG-13? Let us know in the comments.