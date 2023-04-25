Classic Disney Attraction Receives Spooky Upgrade

Walt Disney World has seemingly upgraded The Haunted Mansion without anyone noticing. The classic Disney attraction got a technical upgrade just a few days ago.

The Magic Kingdom attraction started to get looks from Guests who noticed a new spooky technical upgrade to a particular scene within the ride.

Have you ever heard of The Haunted Mansion? If not, let me share some great information about this iconic Disney ride.

Magic Kingdom’s The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion, located inside the Magic Kingdom, is a thrilling and scary attraction that opened its doors on October 1, 1971. This makes the interest one of the first rides to open when Magic Kingdom was built.

The attraction is longer and more elaborate at Magic Kingdom than its other counterparts located at Disneyland California and other Disney Parks.

Since the ride’s opening, it has become a staple and iconic for WDW fans around the globe. The ride still holds up and has a lot of moving parts.

A new film will be released by Walt Disney Pictures later this year. The 2003 film, which starred Eddy Murphey, was considered a flop when released in theaters but is now loved by fans everywhere.

Classic Spooky Attraction Gets a Spooky Upgrade

Over the weekend, multiple Theme Park news outlets and YouTubers noticed that a particular scene had received a pretty cool upgrade.

WDW POV on YouTube released a recent POV video of the iconic attraction.

In the scene where Guests pass the graveyard scene, you can expect to see some fantastic new red lighting effects added inside the hearse.

This effect is already included at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland California attractions.

The chilling and spooky red light effect creates a more creepy vibe to the already chilling ride.

Although, yes, a subtle addition to the attraction, it’s still pretty cool and makes the ride much more enjoyable.

Next time you ride the classic Disney attraction, look out for the new red light effect.