Disney Tones Down the Terror at the Haunted Mansion

Welcome, Foolish Mortals… How many times have we shivered with ghoulish delight at those words? The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s foremost and most popular dark rides. Opening its doors to Happy Haunts around the world in 1969, the Gracey Manor has been a Disney classic ever since. That might be about to change.

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most popular rides in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and all the international Parks have some variation of the attraction in operation. While it’s known for its thrills, chills, and even a few scares, the formula has gone more or less unchanged for years. However, recent changes should give some cause for concern as Disney begins to soften up the scares.

A More Happy Than Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion as we know it now definitely doesn’t shy away from dark subject matter, but that’s kind of the point. While many might praise Pirates of the Caribbean as the pinnacle of Disney Imagineering, it’s this ride where Walt’s creators were really able to cut loose.

People are hanged, drowned, suffocated, decapitated, and buried alive, and it’s all done in a darkly humorous way that’s just funny enough to take some of the edge off. That’s all part of the ride’s experience, but developments out of Disneyland Paris might come with an ill omen for the versions here in the states.

Censoring the Scares

The changes mentioned in the TikTok above refer to the removal of nooses from Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris. Known for being the darkest and scariest incarnation of the Haunted Mansion, it comes as a bit of a shock that Disney would start to tone down the terror. Does this mean the American Parks might be next?

Hallowed Halls

It’s not like Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s versions of the ride haven’t been altered before. Since opening, we’ve seen several illusions succeed and fail, multiple variations of the “Attic Bride,” and every Disney fan worth their ears knows about the Hatbox Ghost and his famous vanishing act, but the attraction has always been impeccably dark.

The Haunted Mansion was an excuse for Disney to show their dark side, and the attraction is steeped in lore that dives into the subjects of suicide, murder, and death, like so many famous ghost stories often do. The removal of nooses might come from a well-meaning place, but Disney also runs the risk of watering down what makes the ride so famous.

Is Disney going to turn the Haunted Mansion soft? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!