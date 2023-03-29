This Disney Park Castle Is Getting a Makeover

It feels like Disney always has a reason to celebrate.

Whether it’s the big Disney100 marking a century since the birth of the Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, or Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary, Disney Parks have been partying non-stop for the past year.

And the festivities aren’t stopping any time soon. While Disney100 has so far been limited to the Disneyland Resort, it’s set to hit the Walt Disney World Resort later this year, with celebrations focused on EPCOT. Disneyland Paris will also join in the fun in October, while Hong Kong Disneyland has a year of fun ahead – including the opening of the World of Frozen.

While Tokyo Disneyland is also expected to mark Disney’s centenary, it’s pretty busy with its own celebration: the 40th Anniversary of the Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

On April 15, 2023, Japan’s Disney destination will kick off its most spectacular extravaganza yet with the “Dream Go-Round” celebration. As a 40th birthday present, Tokyo Disneyland is getting a new parade, Disney Harmony in Color, and fireworks show, Sky Full of Colors.

Tokyo DisneySea is embracing the occasion, too. Mickey, Minnie, and friends will say hello to Guests on the Mediterranean Harbor with Let’s Celebrate with Colors – a greeting show soundtracked by the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th anniversary theme song, “Living in Color.”

The entire Resort will be decked out in 40th Anniversary decor, from the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and monorails to the parks themselves.

As with any big Disney celebration, that means a castle update. Work started on updating Tokyo Disneyland’s Cinderella Castle earlier this week. Twitter user @haru_Ds9 started sharing pictures from the Parks, revealing pastel overlays, gold embellishments featuring Tinker Bell, and a fitting “40” sign fixed to the center of the Castle.

Twitter user @aimy_disney also shared a glimpse of the decor, showing how the additions look on a grander scale.

The additions are much smaller than Walt Disney World’s latest controversial Cinderella Castle makeover, which will definitely make fans of Tokyo Disneyland’s original castle happy. But for those holding out hope for an OTT Disney transformation like the iconic Magic Kingdom castle cake in 1996, there’s a chance this update may be underwhelming.

Whether or not it matches your Disney castle preferences, Tokyo Disneyland’s 40th anniversary is sure to be an exciting affair. The Resort has a reputation goes all-out for its celebrations – and we’re sure “Dream Go-Round” won’t be the exception.

Tokyo Disneyland’s 40th Anniversary celebration runs from April 15 to July 20, 2023.