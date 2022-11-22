Disney Park Celebrates 40th Anniversary in Style

This year and next are full of anniversary celebrations across the Disney Parks. This past year, Disney World celebrated its 50th anniversary, and next year, Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary. But, there is another Park that is also celebrating a milestone anniversary- Tokyo Disney Resort.

From April 15, 2023, to March 31, 2024, Tokyo Disney will be celebrating its 40th-anniversary Dream-Go-Round event. Besides all the exciting parades and shows going on next year in honor of this special occasion, Mickey Mouse and his pals will be donning some new, festive outfits to mark the momentous occasion.

Disney Parks announced these exciting outfit changes on Twitter:

Oh boy! — Mickey Mouse and his friends have new costumes! 😍😍 Made exclusively for Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary celebrations, Mickey, Minnie and Friends will be sporting these new looks during the “Dream Go Round” event.

Commenters on this Tweet seemed generally excited about this announcement, with some wondering why it seemed that the Parks outside of the U.S. tend to have more colorful, exciting costumes for their characters.

In addition, several commenters took the recent news of Bob Iger returning as CEO of Disney as the supposed “real reason” for Disney to put out a celebratory Tweet like this. They also showed seemingly genuine excitement for both the return of Iger as CEO as well as the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney.

Additionally, as part of the 4oth anniversary celebration, there will also be the “Disney Harmony in Color” daytime parade at Tokyo Disneyland Park. During this parade, Guests can expect to see Tinker Bell leading the parade and spot other well-known characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar films such as Moana, Zootopia, Coco, and Wreck-it-Ralph throughout the parade.

And, of course, Mickey and his friends will appear at the end of the parade, bringing the finale to this beautiful tribute to colors and harmony.

Have you been to Tokyo Disney? Are you excited about the 40th-anniversary celebrations? Share your thoughts in the comments!