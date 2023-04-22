Ghost Harass Guests Outside of the Haunted Mansion During Halfway To Halloween

Disney is wrapping up their Halfway to Halloween celebration, which highlighted several announcements for spooky events coming this fall, and offered a few ghostly treats and snacks at the Park. However, Walt Disney World did have some extra fun by surprising Guests with overly aggressive ghosts bombarding them outside of the Haunted Mansion attraction. The ghost seemed to come off as overbearing and even inappropriate… but in a fun way?

Related: Halloween on the High Seas Sets Sail Later This Year With Official Dates Announced

Halfway to Halloween celebration is mostly an excuse to celebrate everyone’s favorite holiday at the Parks early. Most notably, it’s the time of year when Disney makes several announcements about their Halloween parties. While nothing of any major significance happened, fans now know the official dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort, and Halloween on the High Seas for the Disney Cruise Line.

Walt Disney World took things a step further by adding “ghost” outside of their Haunted Mansion attraction. These character performers hid at the exit and jumped out as Guests left the ride, giving them one last scare. The idea is based on the famous “a ghost will follow you home” line that everyone is familiar with. While the added element was a nice touch, it seemed the ghosts really wanted to follow the Guest home, specifically the men.

The ghosts were portrayed by two actresses, who, for the most part, did a great job in their roles. Although the concept was a good idea, with fans commenting that Disney should do things like this more often, the actresses were a little forward with the male Guests.

Related: Kids Harass Native American Disney World Guest With Racist Song, Parents Do Nothing

Several times they hit on men, making the interaction look very uncomfortable for them. Their comments would be considered borderline sexual harassment if the circumstances were different. They even go as far as to touch and rub one man’s arm. The ghost also told one Guest to kiss their hand after it was evident that he didn’t want to.

Even though the stunt went over well with Guests and fans who watched the video, it is essential to remember that if the roles were switched, there would have been some significant consequences. It was all in good fun, and Guests would enjoy seeing more of this at the Park, but Cast Members might want to rethink what improv is appropriate and inappropriate with Guests.

Do you think the ghosts outside the Haunted Mansion took things too far? Let us know in the comments.