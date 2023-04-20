Halloween on the High Seas Sets Sail Later This Year With Official Dates Announced

Halloween has come early as Disney celebrates Halfway to Halloween all week long as an excuse to embrace the spooky season during Spring. In honor of the occasion, Disney has been announcing several Halloween events that are coming to the Parks in the Fall, and now Disney Cruise Line has just revealed their dates for Halloween on the High Seas 2023.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween and Oogie Boogie Bash dates were also revealed today, along with the 2023 itineraries for Halloween on the High Seas. This spooky event has been a tradition on the Disney Cruise Line for years, so it was no secret that Disney would bring back the ghouls and ghosts aboard their fleet. However, with all the destinations and now five cruise ships to pick from, voyagers can finally get a better idea of their options.

According to Disney, Guests will discover magical mischief and spellbinding surroundings as they commemorate Halloween at sea. This spooktacular experience features Mickey’s Mouse-querade, which is a Halloween theme deck party that invites Guests to dress up and hang out with their favorite characters, who will also be dressed in their Halloween outfits. Guests can also enjoy unique Halloween-themed desserts, beverages, and more!

Halloween on the High Seas is every year during September and October, but the dates and itineraries vary. For example, vacationers can enjoy a 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami as the shortest trip with the lowest price in mid-September or go all out with a 14-Night Westbound Panama Canal Cruise from Miami ending in San Diego for the highest price during early October. Some trips will even take travelers to the exclusive island of Castaway Cay during its duration.

The complete list of destinations, prices, dates, and details is available on the Disney Cruise Line website. And although there are over 30 options to pick from, only four dates actually land on Halloween. Those are typically the more popular dates to choose from, much like the Halloween celebrations at the Park.

Have you ever wanted to experience Halloween on the High Seas? Let us know in the comments.