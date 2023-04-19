Halloween Event Returning to Disney Park

Feel like you’ve been hearing a lot about Halloween lately? Well, that’s because we’re halfway there!

This week, Disney Parks launched a limited-time Halfway to Halloween celebration, honoring the beloved spooky holiday that’s now only half a year away! This celebration has come with limited-time food offerings, special announcements, features, and a lot of hype for the upcoming Haunted Mansion film, which is set to be released in June 2023.

However, today, Disney made a new announcement about a beloved theme park Halloween event. On September 15, the Halloween season will be returning to Hong Kong Disneyland, and it will be filled with thrills, chills, and some villainous fun! Hong Kong Disneyland was once home to Disney’s one and only haunted maze attractions, and it’s unknown if those will make any kind of return yet, but Disney did drop a few ideas of what will! Let’s take a look at what seasonal offerings will be in store for Guests at Hong Kong Disneyland.

During this year’s Halloween season, the Disney Villains will take over Hong Kong Disneyland and turn it into the place where wicked nightmares come true. The popular “Let’s Get Wicked” musical stage show, which won a Brass Ring Award in the “Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show or Experience” category, will return as well and showcase an epic display of dancers, aerialists, special effects, and of course, all of your favorite Disney Villains, including Maleficent, Gaston, Dr. Facilier, Mother Gothel, and Ursula.

There’s also an array of interesting and interactive Halloween merchandise coming to the Park in the fall. There’s a light-up Maleficent headband as well as a Disney Villains Personalized Headband, which can be customized with an array of slide-on Disney Villain plushies, including The Evil Queen, Ursula, Cruella de Vil, and Maleficent. There’s also a neon Disney Villains Glow Necklace.

Speaking of plushies, be on the lookout for Disney Villains Plush Keychain mystery packs, which will be debuting at Hong Kong Disneyland this Halloween season. The randomized pack will come with one of four characters; Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Ursula, or the Evil Queen, ensuring fans can collect them all.

This is just the beginning of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Halloween season, so be sure to tune into Disney Parks Blog and Inside the Magic for more updates!