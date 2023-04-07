Guests “Need to Learn to Keep Their Hands to Themselves”

Recently, Inside the Magic has covered quite a few unsavory Guest interactions with various Disney characters, but it’s nothing new. The rise of TikTok and Twitter as social media platforms have helped to draw attention to these circumstances, but it’s been happening for years.

In 2021, we covered a TikTok video of a Guest groping Gaston during an interaction and that video has recently resurfaced on Twitter. It’s once again drawing attention to the entitlement that Guests feel they can get away with when interacting with Disney characters, and several of the comments point out that not every character is able to easily stop the interaction the way Gaston was.

Woman gropes a character performer and he forces her to leave 😳pic.twitter.com/5nWyznlT2Z — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) April 5, 2023

The comments under the post are primarily supportive of the Cast Member, and many point out that although they are portraying fictional characters, they are real human beings under the costume. They shouldn’t be harassed or made to feel uncomfortable just because they’re expected to act a certain way. It’s unfortunate that these stories aren’t new or uncommon. Several previous character performers have shared stories online about being groped, tackled, slapped, or otherwise physically harassed in some way.

“Don’t touch anyone without permission period,” says one comment while another points out that “Disney parks have rules. She didn’t adhere to them. This is sexual harassment in front of children, as he said, and Disney employees have training to deal with people like this.” Others pointed out that especially with amount of children around, groping the characters is highly inappropriate behavior.

Unfortunately, due to the unequal position these character interactions put the Cast Members in, unless Disney starts to crack down on inappropriate Guest behavior, these stories are likely to continue to be told. Character performers are people too and shouldn’t have to put up with that kind of behavior. Disney is a place for magic and memories, not entitlement or harassment.

Please be respectful of the Cast Members and performers and keep in mind that Disney is a family-friendly place with tons of children. Inappropriate behavior is liable to be handled according to Disney rules and regulations.