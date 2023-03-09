Disneyland Character Performer Wore Chest Binder to Protect Herself After Being Groped

Until social media came along, there was somewhat of a mystery surrounding the Disney Entertainment Cast Members who brought Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, and other Disney characters to life. But online, the Disney Cast Members behind our favorite characters share the reality about performing at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort… the good and the bad.

Recently, a former Disneyland Resort character performer shared an incident that changed her outlook on work forever. Reddit user u/whodis_itsme played Chip and Dale at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in 2019. She was taking photos with a family when the father asked her for a hug. She obliged, but something horrible happened.

“All is well until after the picture when he asked for a hug so I gave him one,” the former Disney Cast Member recalled. “He squeezed, pulled away, grabbed his kids hands, smiled and said, ‘I didn’t know Dale was a girl under all that fur.’”

“I played it off at the time but it made me really uncomfortable that he had actually squeezed hard enough to feel me under my costume,” she wrote. “Decided to wear binders while I was in character so that no one else could ever feel my boobs again through the suit.”

Unfortunately, sexual harassment towards Disney character performers is more common than you’d think. Last year, a former Disney Princess was praised after sharing her story of sexual assault online.

Always be respectful toward Disneyland characters and their attendants. Paying for a Theme Park ticket doesn’t prevent Disney Parks from pressing charges or banning Guests.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.