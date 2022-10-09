Disney Princess Gives Emergency Signal, Shares Sexual Assault Story

One of the most magical parts of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort is meeting your favorite Disney character or Disney princess.

Disney Park Guests are treated to many iconic attractions– including rides like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain (while it’s open), Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world”– but it’s more than just the rides that draw in millions each and every year to places like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure.

While meeting with a Disney princess or Disney character can be an unforgettable experience, there are also rules in place to ensure that both Guests and Cast Members are safe during the encounters.

YouTubers Cody Ko and Noel Miller’s recently welcomed Twitch streamer QTCinderella– real name Blaire– onto their Tiny Meat Gang (TMG) podcast. During the interview, she revealed that it wasn’t working with the kids that became the difficult part of working at Disneyland Resort.

“You have a zone, and you can’t be out there for too long because you get overheated obviously and kids are aggressive.” she said via quotes in Screenshot Media. But as Ko and Miller are heard laughing in the background, hinting at how awful it sounds to work with children all day long, QTCinderella added, “It’s actually not the kids.”

She shared that the “worst part is the dads.”

“As a princess, if a dad grabs your a**… “You’re taking a photo with the whole family, they will just—,” finishing her sentence with a motion of her hand grabbing ‘something’ harshly.

The Twitch streamer shared that Cast Members aren’t allowed to break character and, so she had an emergency signal that was to let her escorts know when something went wrong.

“Mine was talking about Lucifer—Cinderella’s step mom’s cat. I would just randomly start bringing up Lucifer and they would pull me out of the situation. But if your a** is being grabbed, you can’t be like ‘Stop’ because Cinderella would not say stop…” “That sounded so bad but you know, you’re playing a character, you can’t just ruin the child’s experience by telling their dad to stop grabbing your a**.”

She then went on to explain that there was one instance of a “repeat offender” who had become known for grabbing Disney princesses around the Park and attempting to kiss them. This particular individual was kicked out of Disneyland following their behavior.

Please remember when visiting the Disney Parks to always show the utmost respect Cast Members, including the actors and actresses portraying your favorite Disney character.

What do you think of this reveal from a former Disney Princess? Let us know in the comments.