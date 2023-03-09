Disney Character Performer Presses Charges After Being Knocked Out by Guest

At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, anything feels possible – even magic. Disney Character Performers bring your favorite stories to life, from Mickey Mouse to Sleeping Beauty. Disney Parks can genuinely feel different from the world we live in and serve as an escape for many Guests.

But the negatives of the world sometimes slip through the cracks, even in The Most Magical Place on Earth. On social media this week, former Disney Character Performers and their families shared stories of times Guests changed their lives – for better or for worse.

Reddit user u/artistandattorney recently described an incident in which a character performer they knew, who portrayed Daisy Duck, was attacked by an unruly Guest. She reportedly “got tackled by a Guest and knocked out cold.” After recovering from the injury, she pressed charges against the violent Guest.

Though it might seem impossible to be so angry that one would tackle a Disney Character around children, it happens more often than you’d think. Last year, a Guest slapped Duffy the Bear, a character at Shanghai Disney Resort. Another Guest caught the incident on video and revealed that the attacker was quickly escorted away and banned from the Disney Parks.

In June, an Eeyore performer from Disneyland Resort spoke out about being violated by a Guest she called “entitled.” After being told that Eeyore couldn’t stop to greet his daughter, the man backhanded the character across the face.

Always respect Character Performers and all Disney Cast Members. Being a paying Guest does not absolve you of Guilt for harassing, injuring, or otherwise assaulting Disney Parks employees.

