Characters Targeted by “Furry” Community, Multiple Guests Escorted From Disney Park

Guests can step into their favorite stories at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, from adventures with Mickey Mouse and friends to royal balls with Princess Anna and Elsa. There’s nothing like meeting your childhood heroes, no matter your age!

The advent of social media gave Disney Entertainment Cast Members – who bring Disney Characters to life – the chance to share their experiences working for The Walt Disney Company, from magical moments to nightmare situations.

This week, a former Character Performer spoke about repeated harassment he received while portraying Nick Wilde, an anthropomorphic fox from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia (2016). Nick Wilde and his bunny counterpart, Judy Hopps, aren’t regular meet-and-greet characters; they appear on parade floats and at special events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The former Disney Cast Member’s stories might explain why.

“If you’re not aware; a large number of people in the furry community find him highly attractive,” Reddit user u/ExtremePikachu75 wrote. “You can just imagine the number of people in that community who flirted with me and/or Judy and whispered some pretty sexual things to us.”

Furries are individuals who are interested – romantically or platonically – in anthropomorphic animals. Many have “fursonas,” animal versions of themselves. With their almost human-like figures, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps have become popular idols in the furry community.

Another interested Guest grabbed Nick’s tie and was escorted out of Magic Kingdom Park. “The moral of the story is: don’t be inappropriate with the characters,” the former Character Performer warned. “We are real people underneath and the are legitimate consequences for that kind of behaviour.”

