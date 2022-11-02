‘Frozen’ Characters Return to Disneyland Resort “For the First Time In Forever”

For the first time in forever, fans can enjoy a wondrous wintry moment inspired by Disney’s Frozen at Disneyland Resort.

It’s been well over a year since Disneyland Resort reopened its gates after the unfortunate closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Disney magic is back in the air at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, not everything is quite back to what it used to be. While most control measures have changed, and many experiences are now available for Guests to enjoy — including attractions, live performances, entertainment offerings, restaurants, and character interactions — there are still a few things that remain closed with no reopening date.

Fortunately for fans of the award-winning Disney film Frozen (2013), a popular interactive experience inspired by the hit movie has returned to Disney California Adventure Park.

As Disney Parks (@disneyparks) announced on TikTok, Guests can meet sisters Anna and Elsa in Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome at Disney California Adventure. This interactive experience is located inside the Disney Animation building in Hollywood Land and has returned to the California theme park for the first time since it reopened on April 30, 2021.

Per the official Disneyland Resort website, Guests can meet sisters Anna and Elsa once again at Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome, as the experience has an available schedule starting today, November 2, from 9 am to 5 pm and continuing through December 14, the last date available in Disneyland’s calendar as of this article’s publishing.

Disney describes this meet and greet as follows:

Ice to Meet You!