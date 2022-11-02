‘Frozen’ Characters Return to Disneyland Resort “For the First Time In Forever”

For the first time in forever, fans can enjoy a wondrous wintry moment inspired by Disney’s Frozen at Disneyland Resort.
It’s been well over a year since Disneyland Resort reopened its gates after the unfortunate closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Disney magic is back in the air at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, not everything is quite back to what it used to be. While most control measures have changed, and many experiences are now available for Guests to enjoy — including attractions, live performances, entertainment offerings, restaurants, and character interactions — there are still a few things that remain closed with no reopening date.
Fortunately for fans of the award-winning Disney film Frozen (2013), a popular interactive experience inspired by the hit movie has returned to Disney California Adventure Park.
As Disney Parks (@disneyparks) announced on TikTok, Guests can meet sisters Anna and Elsa in Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome at Disney California Adventure. This interactive experience is located inside the Disney Animation building in Hollywood Land and has returned to the California theme park for the first time since it reopened on April 30, 2021.
Per the official Disneyland Resort website, Guests can meet sisters Anna and Elsa once again at Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome, as the experience has an available schedule starting today, November 2, from 9 am to 5 pm and continuing through December 14, the last date available in Disneyland’s calendar as of this article’s publishing.
Disney describes this meet and greet as follows:
Ice to Meet You!
Stop by this frosty spot inside the Disney Animation building and receive a greeting straight from the enchanted kingdom of Arendelle. Anna and Elsa are eager to greet new friends and tell you about their adventures.
In return, you can share stories about your favorite kingdom.
About Anna
Anna, Princess of Arendelle, is optimistic and fearless. She sees the best in everyone—especially her sister Elsa!
About Elsa
Queen Elsa can magically create snow and ice. But the love she shares with her sister Anna is the greatest magic of all.
In addition to this magical meet and greet, Guests can drop by the nearby Animation Academy, where a Disney artist is on hand to teach them how to sketch their favorite Disney characters, including Olaf, Mickey Mouse, and many more! And also, inside the Disney Animation building, Guests can interact with the laid-back turtle from Finding Nemo in Turtle Talk with Crush.
While being able to meet Anna and Elsa for the first time in forever is sure exciting for fans of the Frozen franchise, another fan-favorite experience inspired by the award-winning film remains closed with no signs of reopening. We’re talking about Frozen – Live at the Hyperion, located mere steps away from the Disney Animation building.
While it is possible that, with the return of Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome, the live show at the Hyperion theater could return to Disney California Adventure soon, Disneyland officials have not released any official information regarding the return of the live show. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
