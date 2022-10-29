Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Attraction Closing for Nearly an Entire Month

Disney’s Hollywood Studios features a lot of live entertainment. From Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage to the incredible Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular, the theme Park has it all.

However, one of the most popular offerings revolves around one of Disney’s most popular movies.

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration is an experience that transports Guests into the world of Frozen, where they will laugh, sing, and maybe even cry.

It’s a fan-favorite show for the whole family, but unfortunately, it will be closing next year.

The website notes that the attraction will be closed from January 9 to January 27, 2023. Disney states that this is due to a routine refurbishment.

If you have never seen For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Holywood Studios, it is described as:

Drift over to your seat in the theater and listen spellbound as the Royal Historians of Arendelle recount the frosty story of their enchanted kingdom. Watch as thrilling moments from the movie play on-screen, then cheer as Anna, Elsa and Kristoff appear to sing along with the audience! Projected lyrics make it easy to belt out irresistible show-stoppers like “Let It Go.” Other special surprises and magical touches make this show a real royal treat!

